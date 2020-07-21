Sandra Maybon

NORFOLK — Services for Sandra M. “Sandy” Maybon, 80, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Monday, July 20, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Steven D. “Steve” Wind, 65, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Ron Holling will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Richard Huber, 75, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 24, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk with burial at a later date.
WEST POINT — Services for Boyd Baer, 94, formerly of West Point, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at Grace Lutheran Church in West Point. The Rev. Priscilla Hukki will officiate. Burial with military rites will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery.
PILGER — Memorial services for Niels C. Sorensen, 103, Pilger, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.
MEADOW GROVE — Services for Miriam L. Samuelson, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at St. Paul Lutheran-Buffalo Creek Church in rural Meadow Grove. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate with burial in the Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.
CRESTON — Private services for Pamela Hake, 60, Omaha, will be Thursday, July 23, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Creston. The Rev. Brad Birtell will officiate with burial in the Fairview Cemetery in Creston.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ceiria J. Moravec-Davis, 27, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate.
CHAMBERS — Services for Jeannene Reninger, 90, Merritt Island, Fla., formerly of Chambers, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Memorial Baptist Church in Chambers. Burial will be in the Chambers Cemetery. The Rev. Joe Bockerman will officiate.