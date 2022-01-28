HOWELLS — Services for Sandra Marik, 61, of Plainview, formerly of Howells, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at St. John’s Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells with the Rev. Stan Schmit officiating. Burial will be in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. wake and rosary at the church. Visitation will continue on Tuesday one hour prior to the service. Minnick Funeral Home in West Point is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Sandra Marik died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Plainview.
1960-2022
Sandra Ann Marik was born on July 19, 1960, in West Point, to Virgil and Joyce (Kirker) Marik. Sandra graduated from Howells High School in 1978 and attended Lincoln School of Commerce. She worked in Lincoln for several years before returning to Howells. She worked various jobs around Howells and Norfolk, eventually residing in Norfolk.
Sandra enjoyed collecting giraffes.
Survivors include brother Kevin Marik of Howells; and aunts Doris Dufek of Norfolk and Diane Kirker of Sparks, Nevada.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Joyce Marik.