Sandra Mandl

NORFOLK — Memorial service for Sandra L. Mandl, 78, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Tim Lillard will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
She died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
Sandra L. Mandl was born Oct. 16, 1942, in Norfolk to Jerald and Marian (Trautman) Henrickson. Sandra grew up in rural Magnet. She attended grade school in Magnet and graduated from Randolph High School in 1959. She then attended cosmetology school at St. Joseph’s Beauty College in Norfolk and met her future spouse, George Mandl, during that time.
On Aug. 5, 1962, she married George at the United Methodist Church in Magnet. After marriage, the couple moved to Stanton, where she was a housewife and home maker.
Sandra was a member of the United Methodist Church in Stanton. She enjoyed doing everything inside and outside of the house from gardening and raising her flowers to cooking and baking.
Survivors include her spouse, George Mandl of Stanton; son Todd (Cindy) Mandl of Stanton; daughter Candace (Craig) Podany of Norfolk; son Tim (Sarah) Mandl of Munford, Tenn.; daughter Tricia Thelen of Pilger; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her mother, Marian Henrickson of Norfolk; a brother, Terry (Serm) Henrickson of Columbus; along with nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jerald Henrickson, and a brother, Rick Henrickson
