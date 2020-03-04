Sandra Kiichler

FREMONT — Services for Sandra F. Kiichler, 81, Fremont, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel in Fremont.
She died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Fremont Methodist Health.
Memorials may be directed to Nye Legacy or Masonic Temple Eastern Star in Plainview.
Sandra Fay Kiichler is survived by daughters Lisa and Colleen Kiichler; sons Greg and Shawn Kiichler; and many friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Doris (Story) Fitch; her spouse, Roger Kiichler; a brother, Don Fitch; a brother-in-law, Myron Kiichler; and a nephew, Matt Fitch.
