Sandra Horst

STANTON — Services for Sandra K. Horst, 74, Stanton, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton City Cemetery.
1945-2020
Sandra passed away at her home, surrounded by her family, on May 20, 2020.
Sandy was born on Aug. 7, 1945, in Scribner, the daughter of Herbert and Edna (Pittack) Kurz. She attended rural school before she graduated from Scribner High School.
After graduation, Sandra was employed at the West Point Hospital before working at Faith Regional Health Services.
On Nov. 30, 1969, Sandra married Gary C. Horst at Trinity Lutheran Church of rural Scribner. The couple was blessed with three children. They farmed south of Wisner for several years before moving to a farm south of Pilger. Gary and Sandy continued to farm for over 20 years.
Sandy was very active in her church. She taught Sunday school, Vacation Bible Study, and she was the funeral committee chairwoman. She was a volunteer caretaker for several elderly friends. Sandy enjoyed gardening, canning and caring for her flowers. They were active in their neighborhood card club.
Sandra is survived by her spouse of 50 years; their children: a son, Ryan Horst of Wisner; a daughter, Karen (Ivan) Petersen of Norfolk, their children Marshall, Mason and Kendra; a daughter, Debra (Eric) Wegener of Bassett, and their children, Aleksus, Clayton and Landen; a brother, Gene (Eunice) Kurz of Oakland, and a sister, Joan Mayberry of Brush, Colo.
She was preceded by her parents and brother-in-law, Charles Mayberry.
Memorials should be directed to the family as there are several organizations they would like to name as recipients at a later date.
