Sandra Horst

NORFOLK — Services for Sandra K. “Sandy” Horst, 74, Stanton, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at her home in Stanton.

Ruby Walton

PLAINVIEW — Services for Ruby J. Walton, 92, Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly of Plainview, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Hans Jorgensen

HARTINGTON — Services for Hans Jorgensen, 82, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his residence.

William Greenough

NORFOLK — Services for William A. “Bill” Greenough, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Care Center in Norfolk.

Roger Roth

BUTTE — Graveside services for Roger Roth, 80, Butte, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Butte City Cemetery in Butte. The Rev. Gary Binder will officiate.

Karl Linke

SYRACUSE — Private graveside services for Karl L. Linke, 69, Syracuse, will be at Christ Lutheran (Delaware) Cemetery on Friday, May 22.

Elizabeth Norvell

LAUREL — Private services for Elizabeth Norvell, 92, Laurel, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, at the United Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Matthew Quanbeck will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Laurel Cemetery.

Edwin Wiedeman

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Edwin E. Wiedeman, 91, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 22, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644.

Dennis Otte

OMAHA — Services for Dennis Otte, 74, Wayne, will be at a later date at the Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha with military rites.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

