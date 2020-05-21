Sandra Horst

NORFOLK — Services for Sandra K. “Sandy” Horst, 74, Stanton, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at her home in Stanton.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Ruby J. Walton, 92, Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly of Plainview, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
HARTINGTON — Services for Hans Jorgensen, 82, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his residence.
NORFOLK — Services for William A. “Bill” Greenough, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Care Center in Norfolk.
BUTTE — Graveside services for Roger Roth, 80, Butte, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Butte City Cemetery in Butte. The Rev. Gary Binder will officiate.
SYRACUSE — Private graveside services for Karl L. Linke, 69, Syracuse, will be at Christ Lutheran (Delaware) Cemetery on Friday, May 22.
LAUREL — Private services for Elizabeth Norvell, 92, Laurel, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, at the United Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Matthew Quanbeck will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Laurel Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Edwin E. Wiedeman, 91, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 22, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644.
OMAHA — Services for Dennis Otte, 74, Wayne, will be at a later date at the Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha with military rites.