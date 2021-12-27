Sandra Hitz

PLAINVIEW — Services for Sandra L. Hitz, 77, Plianview, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Plainview. Private inurnment will be at a later date in Eden Valley Cemetery.
A memorial gathering will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials may be directed to the Plainview Manor. Ashburn Funeral Homes is in charge of the arrangements.
1944-2021
Sandra Louise Hitz was born Feb. 1, 1944, to Herbert and Garnet (Lingenfelter) Hitz in Plainview. She went to her heavenly home on Dec. 22 while a resident at the Plainview Manor at the age of 77 years, 10 months and 21 days.
Sandra was baptized on April 9, 1944, at Evangelical Lutheran Church in Pierce County and was confirmed on April 3, 1960, at Martin Luther Home Lutheran Church in Beatrice. Sandra attended a one-room country school until age 10 when she moved to the Martin Luther Home and School for special needs children in Beatrice.
At age 19, she moved to Marysville, Kan., where she was employed for a nursing home folding laundry. From there, she moved back home to the family farm northwest of Osmond.
In 1972, she joined the NorthStar program which assisted her with employment and living arrangements in Norfolk. She worked at the Lutheran Hospital doing laundry for several years. She enjoyed the relationships she developed over the years while working there and would remember many details about those friends. She received Employee of the Quarter and was very proud of her accomplishment.
Sandra retired in 2004 and enjoyed participating in the NorthStar retirement group. She moved to the Plainview Manor in March 2015.
Sandra enjoyed staff and all the many people around her. She loved family and especially loved going to her brothers’ farms. She loved being with her nieces and nephews and had amazing recall for their birthdates, wedding dates and their many pets.
Sandra tested positive for COVID in August 2020 and received prompt treatment and compassionate, around-the-clock care in the Plainview Hospital and upon her return to the Plainview Manor. In spite of her physical handicaps, she had an amazing recovery.
Sandra was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Plainview and had a deep faith. Sandra appreciated all the community love and support she received throughout her lifetime.
Survivors include her sister, Beth McConnell of Westminster, Colo., and brothers Myron and Cathy Hitz of Plainview and Daryl and Jackie Hitz of Osmond; nieces and nephews Joy Couch, Jill McConnell, Jodi McConnell, Heidi Kooiker, Travis Hitz, Lucas Hitz, Jessica Sauser, Kasondra Foss, Vanessa Hitz and Dalson Hitz; great-nieces and great-nephews Olivia and Grace Couch, Lily, Iris and Maddox Terwilliger, Zane and Zoe McConnell, Will, Jada, Zoey, Myles and Brooks Kooiker, Emmalyn, Austin and Addison Hitz, Amy Hitz; Madelynn, Amelia, and Charlotte Sauser, Claire Foss, and Drexyn Hitz.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother; brother-in-law James McConnell; and great-nephew Benjamin Sauser.