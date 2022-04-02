 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sandra Hale

Sandra Hale

RANDOLPH — Services for Sandra K. Hale will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. Burial will be at a later date.

1957-2022

Sandra battled cancer for three years before succumbing to it on March 8, 2022, at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, S.D.

She was born Feb. 21, 1957, in Norfolk to Walt and Alice Starkel. She grew up in Randolph and attended country school then Randolph Public Schools, graduating in 1975. After high school, Sandra moved to Norfolk and worked at Dale’s, Sherwood’s and then in the meat departments of Lynn and Al’s, Lynn and Sons and Lou’s Thriftyway until her health forced her to retire in 2012.

On June 24, 1978, Sandra married Roger Hale. On April 7, 1981, they were blessed with their son, David. She enjoyed traveling, listening to music and riding on their Harley.

She is survived by her spouse, Roger Hale of Spearfish, S.D.; sister Judy Sullivan of Clarkson; sister Ruth Dowling of Sioux Falls, S.D.; brother Jim and Patty Starkel of Randolph; brother-in-law Barry and Phyllis Hale of Jonesboro, Ariz.; sister-in-law Mitzi and John Bredehoft of Battle Creek; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Mary Ellen Starkel; and her beloved son, David.

Tags

In other news

Terrence Henn

Terrence Henn

ELGIN — Services for Terrence C. “Terry” Henn, 75 of Elgin will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 1, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with the Rev. Kevin Vogel officiating. Burial to follow in the parish cemetery.

Wesley Bitney

Wesley Bitney

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Wesley E. Bitney, 73, of Norfolk will be held 5–8 p.m. Friday, April 8, at the Divots Conference Center, RDH Room. Home for Funerals in Norfolk is assisting with arrangements.

Chalmers Simpson

Chalmers Simpson

WAKEFIELD — Private family visitation and services for Chalmers L. “Bud” Simpson, 90, of Wakefield will be held at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield. Private burial with military rites will be held in the Wakefield Cemetery, Wakefield.

Eunice Deuel

Eunice Deuel

NORFOLK — Services for Eunice M. Deuel, 88, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals of Norfolk.

Marjorie Rayer

Marjorie Rayer

VERDIGRE — Services for Marjorie Rayer, 103, formerly of Creighton will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 7, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Verdigre.

Mabel Letheby

Mabel Letheby

NORFOLK — Services for Mabel M. “Micki” Letheby, 91, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Mabel Letheby

Mabel Letheby

NORFOLK — Services for Mabel M. “Micki” Letheby, 91, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Paul Kahler

Paul Kahler

OSMOND — Services for Paul H. Kahler, 75, of Osmond will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond with the Rev. Tim Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink officiating.

Erika Crosley

Erika Crosley

NIOBRARA — Services for Erika Crosley, 88, of Niobrara will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at Niobrara Lutheran Church in Niobrara. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery at Niobrara.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara