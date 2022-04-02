Sandra Hale

RANDOLPH — Services for Sandra K. Hale will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. Burial will be at a later date.
1957-2022
Sandra battled cancer for three years before succumbing to it on March 8, 2022, at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, S.D.
She was born Feb. 21, 1957, in Norfolk to Walt and Alice Starkel. She grew up in Randolph and attended country school then Randolph Public Schools, graduating in 1975. After high school, Sandra moved to Norfolk and worked at Dale’s, Sherwood’s and then in the meat departments of Lynn and Al’s, Lynn and Sons and Lou’s Thriftyway until her health forced her to retire in 2012.
On June 24, 1978, Sandra married Roger Hale. On April 7, 1981, they were blessed with their son, David. She enjoyed traveling, listening to music and riding on their Harley.
She is survived by her spouse, Roger Hale of Spearfish, S.D.; sister Judy Sullivan of Clarkson; sister Ruth Dowling of Sioux Falls, S.D.; brother Jim and Patty Starkel of Randolph; brother-in-law Barry and Phyllis Hale of Jonesboro, Ariz.; sister-in-law Mitzi and John Bredehoft of Battle Creek; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Mary Ellen Starkel; and her beloved son, David.