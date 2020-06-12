Sandra Claus

MADISON — Memorial services for Sandra J. “Sandy” Claus, 77, of Madison, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Inurnment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Visitation with family will be one hour prior to service at the church. Resseguie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her home in Madison.
1942-2020
Sandra Jean was born Aug. 7, 1942, in Norfolk, to Arthur and Eva (Jacobsen) Dittberner. She graduated from Madison High School in 1960.
On June 10, 1961, Sandy married Arland Claus at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The couple was blessed with two children, Brad and Sue.
Sandy worked as a dietary aide at Countryside Home for over 25 years.
Sandy was an animal lover who enjoyed her horses, dogs and cats. She and Arland loved to square dance. Sandy was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She appreciated her time with family and friends, especially her granddaughters.
Sandy is survived by her husband; children Brad (Renae) Claus of Norfolk and Sue (Ron) Beisel of Wilcox; granddaughters Nicole and Bridget Beisel; and brother Larry Dittberner of Madison.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.