MADISON — Services for Sandra Claus, 77, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. She died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her home in Madison.
NORFOLK — Services for Cheryl L. Weinrich, 69, Crofton, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
WAYNE — Services for Donna L. Mallette, 87, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
LINCOLN — Private services for Kenneth R. Luedke, 88, Lincoln, will be under the direction of Roper & Sons Funeral Home in Lincoln.
WAYNE — Graveside services for Darrel Heier, 82, Wayne, will be Tuesday, June 30, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. A time will be announced later. Military rites will be conducted.
CROFTON — Services for Susan M. “Sugar” Wieseler, 71, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 12, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Cremation will follow the mass. A celebration of her life will be planned in Colorado for a later date.
WAYNE — Services for Donna L. Mallette, 87, Wayne are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
WAYNE — Graveside services for Dolores “Dee” Schulz, 80, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Alvin W. “Al” Shipps, 86, Norfolk, are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.