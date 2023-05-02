CLARKSON — Memorial services for Sandra Christ, 70, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4, at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson with the Rev. Matt Gutowski officiating. Burial will be in Clarkson Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue an hour prior to services Thursday all at the church.
1952-2023
Sandra Christ died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Clarkson Community Care Center in Clarkson with her spouse at her side, holding her hand, after a 9-month battle with brain cancer.
Sandra was born on July 8, 1952, in Fremont to Eldon and Darlene (Korecky) Hockamier. Sandra attended St. John Newman Catholic Grade School and graduated from Clarkson High School in 1970. The summer after high school she met and fell in love with her future spouse, Lee Christ.
Sandra and Lee were married on June 5, 1971, at Ss. Cyril and Methodius in Clarkson. Sandra helped her spouse on the farm and, in 1991, started doing in-home daycare, which she did until June 17, 2022.
Sandra loved all of the 40-plus kids that she took care of as if they were her own. In 1999-2000, they hosted foreign exchange students from Thailand and Italy, both of whom they are still in contact with today.
Sandra is survived by her spouse, Lee Christ of Howells; a sister, Shelly (Jim) Doernamann of Clarkson; a brother, Paul Hockamier of Arkansas; a niece, Serena Phillips; and nephews Andrew Doernamann and Nathan Worley.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Eldon and Darlene Hockamier; a sister, Pam Stamer; in-laws Doran and Lola Christ; and brothers-in-law Wayne Christ and Gale Nemec.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society (Brain Cancer) or family choice. Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.