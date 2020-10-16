Sandra Brunssen

YORK — Services for Sandra L. “Sandi” Brunssen, 65, Henderson, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in York. The Rev. John Sullivan will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Sunday at Metz Mortuary in York. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are encouraged for the funeral and visitation.
She died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Lincoln.
Memorials may be directed to Omaha Children’s Hospital or to St. Jude Research Hospital.
———
Sandra L. “Sandi” Brunssen was born Sept. 27, 1955, in Scotland, S.D., to Harvey and Florence (Deming) Baltzer. Sandi was a graduate of the University of South Dakota at Springfield. She worked as a cook at Heartland Schools, among several other places.
Sandi was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in York. She enjoyed collecting coffee mugs, gardening, flowers, baking and attending her grandchildren’s events.
On March 4, 1978, Sandi was united in marriage to Steve Brunssen at Scotland.
Sandi is survived by her spouse, Steve of Henderson; a son, Jeremy (Lisa) Brunssen of Springfield; and daughters Melissa (Adam) Gittins of Neola, Iowa, and Rebecca (Dustin) Green of Malcolm. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brodie and Leah Brunssen, Lane, Natalie and Wyatt Gittins, Grace, Kyler and Emma Green; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Perry.
Sandi’s service will be webcast live on Metz Mortuary’s Facebook Page. Online condolences may be sent to her family at www.metzmortuary.com.