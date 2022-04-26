 Skip to main content
Sandra Barger

Sandra Barger

LINDY — Services for Sandra Barger, 84, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Sandra died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at Lindy.

1937-2022

Sandra Jean (Hansen) Barger, daughter of Otto and Neta Hansen, was born Oct. 11, 1937, in Norfolk. Sandra graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1955 and Midland Lutheran College in 1958.

On Aug. 17, 1958, Sandra married Melvin Barger in Bloomfield. To this union, four children were born: Jeffrey, Annette, Carsten and Tara.

Sandra taught school in Ralston for several years. She and Melvin then moved back to Bloomfield to farm. She taught at Bloomfield High School until they started a family, at which time she became a full-time mother and farm spouse.

Sandra was baptized at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Sandra was very active in her church at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. She served as Sunday school teacher, L.C.W. officer and Luther League sponsor.

Once the kids were grown and had left the farm, Sandra went back to work for Nebraska Ag Statistics which covered Knox, Dixon, Cedar, Pierce and Antelope counties within Northeast Nebraska. She loved the opportunity to interact and meet all the families with a similar love for agriculture.

Sandra was also very active in her community. She was an EMT for the Lindy/Bloomfield ambulance squad for over 30 years. She worked with the American Red Cross and Bloomfield Museum Board.

Sandra was the first female member of the Bloomfield School Board. A fact she was very proud of serving the community and students of the area.

Sandra passed away peacefully Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield at the age of 84 years, six months and 12 days.

Sandra is survived by her spouse, Melvin; children Jeffrey Barger of Bloomfield, Annette (Randy) Thompson of Blair, Carsten (Darci) Barger of Bloomfield and Tara (Sandra) Barger of Greeley, Colo.; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Brandon (Laura) Jaden, Braelynn, Lacey, Brett (Barb), Braxton, Nathan, Jesse, Cassandra, Anthony, Aleah, Ayrion, Blakely, Gabi (Bryce), Bennett, Addison (Kelton) and Hudson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Neta Hansen.

Tags

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

