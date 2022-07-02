SPENCER — Memorial services for Sandra Applegarth, 65, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Sandra Applegarth died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Jeanne H. Hopkins, 92, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the Tilden City Cemetery.
BASSETT — Services for Gary G. Green, 77, Bassett, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, in the Bassett United Methodist Church. Burial with military honors will be by the Nebraska Army National Guard Funeral Honor Team will be in the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joann E. Schaefer, 90, of Norfolk will be 2 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Family inurnment will be held at a later date at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
ORCHARD — Memorial services for Patricia A. Snyder, 87, formerly of Orchard and Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. July 16, at the United Methodist Church in Orchard. The Rev. Janene Reynolds will officiate with burial in Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard.
LINCOLN — Services for Agnes L. (Hoffmann) Schleppenbach, 100, Lincoln, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, at The Cathedral of the Risen Christ in Lincoln. There will be rosary recited at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. Visitation will be…
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Vicki D. VonMinden, 76, Norfolk, formerly of Sioux City, will be at a later date in Sioux City.
WAYNE — Services for Sandy Hall, 72, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Sandy Hall died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
VERDIGRE — Services for Janice Maly, 88, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Janice Maly died Friday, July 1, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Dennis E. Heimes, 75, Hartington, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.