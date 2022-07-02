 Skip to main content
Sandra Applegarth

SPENCER — Memorial services for Sandra Applegarth, 65, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Sandra Applegarth died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

In other news

NORFOLK — Services for Jeanne H. Hopkins, 92, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the Tilden City Cemetery.

BASSETT — Services for Gary G. Green, 77, Bassett, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, in the Bassett United Methodist Church. Burial with military honors will be by the Nebraska Army National Guard Funeral Honor Team will be in the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joann E. Schaefer, 90, of Norfolk will be 2 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Family inurnment will be held at a later date at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

ORCHARD — Memorial services for Patricia A. Snyder, 87, formerly of Orchard and Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. July 16, at the United Methodist Church in Orchard. The Rev. Janene Reynolds will officiate with burial in Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard.

LINCOLN — Services for Agnes L. (Hoffmann) Schleppenbach, 100, Lincoln, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, at The Cathedral of the Risen Christ in Lincoln. There will be rosary recited at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. Visitation will be…

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Vicki D. VonMinden, 76, Norfolk, formerly of Sioux City, will be at a later date in Sioux City.

WAYNE — Services for Sandy Hall, 72, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Sandy Hall died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

VERDIGRE — Services for Janice Maly, 88, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Janice Maly died Friday, July 1, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Dennis E. Heimes, 75, Hartington, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

