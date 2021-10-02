You have permission to edit this article.
Samuel Demmers

LINCOLN — Samuel J. Demmers, 29, Lincoln, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Wyuka Funeral Home, 3600 O St., in Lincoln. A celebration of life with his family will be at 11 a.m. at Wyuka Stables.

Samuel was born in Hastings to John and Mary Jane Demmers on May 6, 1992. Before his elementary days in Grand Island, his love for the outdoors began as a little boy exploring the neighborhood in his red cowboy boots, riding bikes, climbing trees, catching critters and playing sports.

Later in his school age, Samuel moved to Lincoln with his family. He continued his education and worked jobs that financed his adventures of hunting, fishing, camping and going on trips to the Black Hills and family farm in South Dakota with his brother, Adam.

Throughout his life he learned to play the guitar, which made those campfires and holiday gatherings special, hoping he would treat us to “Wagon Wheel” or “Stairway to Heaven.” He combined his love for hunting and animals by pouring his energy into training and winning competitions with his hunting dogs.

Samuel loved meeting new people and connecting with them. He could entertain anyone with a well-timed joke or a story delivered in a hilarious accent, and he was known by many to be a resource of encouragement, love and support. He used these attributes along with his knowledge as a Seasonal Waterflow Guide for white goose hunting in Nebraska, Arkansas and South Dakota.

Samuel lived his life full of passion for his family, friends, music, dogs and being outdoors in God’s creation. Samuel will forever be remembered as a loving son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew and friend.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. Donald T. Gartner of Norfolk, Del and Georgia Demmers of Redfield, S.D.; and uncles Mark Demmers and Danny Demmers, both of South Dakota.

He is survived by his parents, John and Mary Jane Demmers of Lincoln; his brother, Adam Demmers of Lincoln; his sister, Emily (Hoegh) and brother-in-law Cody Hoegh of Aurora; nieces Tinley and Hadley Hoegh; nephews Huxley and Remy Hoegh; his uncles, Matt Demmers and family of Mesa, Ariz., Don Gartner and family of Norfolk; his aunts, Nancy (Gartner) Drake and family of Lincoln and Mary Lea (Demmers) Williams of Clovis, Calif.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.wyuka.com.

Charles Lederer

Charles Lederer

PLAINVIEW — Services for Charles H. Lederer, 80, Plainview, will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. Donna Fonner and Sara Fegley will officiate. Graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.…

Mariam Barnhard

Mariam Barnhard

O’NEILL — Services for Mariam Barnhard, 76, Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at the Assembly of God Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Judith Kumm

Judith Kumm

GRETNA — Services for Judith K. Kumm will be 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, on what would have been her and her husband Gordon’s 58th wedding anniversary. Services will be at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 153 S. McKenna Ave., Gretna. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary. Burial…

Anna Klassen

Anna Klassen

NORFOLK — Services for Anna M. “Amy” Klassen, 88, Norfolk, formerly of St. Edward, will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with the Rev. Bill L’Heureux officiating. Burial will follow in St. Edward Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the c…

Joe Schumacher

Joe Schumacher

HARTINGTON — Services for Joe Schumacher, 83, Crofton, will be on Monday, Oct. 4, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton. Visitation will be on Sunday at church, from 3 to 6 p.m…

James Kahler

James Kahler

WAYNE — Graveside services for James A. Kahler, 89, Wayne, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. Military rites will be conducted.

Theresa Stratman

Theresa Stratman

HARTINGTON — Services for Theresa Stratman, 87, Lincoln, formerly of Wynot, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Theresa Stratman died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Sumner Place Nursing Home in Lincoln.

Donna Bormann

Donna Bormann

Services for Donna Bormann, 89, Algona, Iowa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish-St. Joseph in St. Joseph, Iowa. The Rev. Merle Kollasch, the Rev. John Thomas and Deacon Bill Black will officiate with burial in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

