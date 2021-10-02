Samuel Demmers

LINCOLN — Samuel J. Demmers, 29, Lincoln, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Wyuka Funeral Home, 3600 O St., in Lincoln. A celebration of life with his family will be at 11 a.m. at Wyuka Stables.
Samuel was born in Hastings to John and Mary Jane Demmers on May 6, 1992. Before his elementary days in Grand Island, his love for the outdoors began as a little boy exploring the neighborhood in his red cowboy boots, riding bikes, climbing trees, catching critters and playing sports.
Later in his school age, Samuel moved to Lincoln with his family. He continued his education and worked jobs that financed his adventures of hunting, fishing, camping and going on trips to the Black Hills and family farm in South Dakota with his brother, Adam.
Throughout his life he learned to play the guitar, which made those campfires and holiday gatherings special, hoping he would treat us to “Wagon Wheel” or “Stairway to Heaven.” He combined his love for hunting and animals by pouring his energy into training and winning competitions with his hunting dogs.
Samuel loved meeting new people and connecting with them. He could entertain anyone with a well-timed joke or a story delivered in a hilarious accent, and he was known by many to be a resource of encouragement, love and support. He used these attributes along with his knowledge as a Seasonal Waterflow Guide for white goose hunting in Nebraska, Arkansas and South Dakota.
Samuel lived his life full of passion for his family, friends, music, dogs and being outdoors in God’s creation. Samuel will forever be remembered as a loving son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew and friend.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. Donald T. Gartner of Norfolk, Del and Georgia Demmers of Redfield, S.D.; and uncles Mark Demmers and Danny Demmers, both of South Dakota.
He is survived by his parents, John and Mary Jane Demmers of Lincoln; his brother, Adam Demmers of Lincoln; his sister, Emily (Hoegh) and brother-in-law Cody Hoegh of Aurora; nieces Tinley and Hadley Hoegh; nephews Huxley and Remy Hoegh; his uncles, Matt Demmers and family of Mesa, Ariz., Don Gartner and family of Norfolk; his aunts, Nancy (Gartner) Drake and family of Lincoln and Mary Lea (Demmers) Williams of Clovis, Calif.
