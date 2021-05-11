CROFTON — Services for Samantha Plantenberg, 30, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 14, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be the parish cemetery in Crofton.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Friday an hour prior to services.
She died Saturday, May 8, 2021, on U.S. Highway 81 as a result of an automobile accident.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.