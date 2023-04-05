NORFOLK — Services for Samantha M. “Sam” Krier, 34, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.
Samantha Krier died Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Timothy G. “Tim” Finkral, 71, Battle Creek, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Timothy Finkral died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Ruth E. Reeg, 98, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 306 S. Second St., Battle Creek. The Rev. BJ Fouts will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Donna J. Jochum, 85, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Donna Jochum died Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.
LINCOLN — Memorial services for Darlene K. (Cooper) Tharnish, formerly of the Elgin and Randolph areas, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Airpark Congregation Kingdom Hall, 3601 N. First St., Lincoln. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
MADISON — Memorial services for Darrell N. Dawson, 77, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Richard D. Perrigan, 80, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Peace Church, rural Norfolk, with the Rev. Clark Jenkinson officiating. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644 and the United States Navy Honor Guard. Buria…
ATKINSON — Services for Mary Vanderbeek, 82, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 10, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. The Rev. Ross Burkhalter will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Atkinson.
HARTINGTON — Merle H. Loecker, 81, Hartington, died Friday, March 31, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
