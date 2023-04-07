Samantha Krier

NORFOLK — Services for Samantha M. “Sam” Krier, 34, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the chapel.
1988-2023
Samantha Marie “Sammy” went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Samantha was born Dec. 21, 1988, and from an early age, her vibrant personality and joy for life brought so much love to the Krier family. She is the second oldest of five siblings and was a natural protector and guide of them all. From helping her younger sisters learn to ride bikes to bossing around her brothers, her positive influence in their lives continues to impact them to this day.
This influence also was felt by her parents who developed a special bond with her from the moment she was born. Known as “daddy’s girl,” she spent many evenings on father-daughter ice cream dates or playfully teasing him about his choice in movies. Sam also had an exceptional bond with her mother, who was her go-to confidant. Whether it was shopping for jeans or hosting Sam’s friends for dinners, Sam’s relationship with her mother was one of honesty, sincerity and genuine friendship.
One of Sam’s primary passions in life was track and cross country. Running long distance was an exhilarating pastime that pushed her to extraordinary limits. She placed 73rd in the Nebraska State Cross Country Championship in 2004, and she continues to hold 11th place on the record board for the 4,000 meter race.
At the age of 16, Samantha was in a car accident and suffered a traumatic brain injury that left her comatose. Love for their daughter led Sam’s parents to personally care for her in their home for the last 18 years. Sam continued to participate in the daily life of the Krier family and their family holidays.
Her lively presence was felt through giggles, grimaces, hugs and hand holding, and she left nobody guessing what she felt about a situation. Even though her diagnosis was a coma, Samantha did countless things to confirm to us that she was very much alive, alert and awake on the inside; and at times could break through to let us know. Her father’s favorite example of that is when sitting next to her while holding hands, and wanting to get up and get a soda, Samantha would not let go of his hand.
So he vowed to her the first movie they would watch together when she was up, was one of her Dad’s favorite chick flicks, “Rambo #4.” She not only let go of his hand, but she threw it and popped the biggest grin you could imagine. It was truly an honor and a privilege for her parents to care for her until the very end when she took her first breath in Heaven and felt the embrace of her Lord Jesus.
Sam is survived by her parents, Michael and Lisa Krier; siblings James Krier and his spouse, Rachel, Zach Krier and his spouse, Ellie, Maria Ludens (Krier) and her spouse, Derric, and Laura Krier; as well as her grandparents, Carol Dannen and Richard and Shirley Krier.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.