 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN
NEBRASKA...

* Affected Area...In Nebraska, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce,
Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax,
Dodge, Butler, Saunders, Seward, Lancaster, Saline and
Jefferson.

* Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Samantha Krier

Samantha Krier

NORFOLK — Services for Samantha M. “Sam” Krier, 34, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the chapel.

1988-2023

Samantha Marie “Sammy” went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Samantha was born Dec. 21, 1988, and from an early age, her vibrant personality and joy for life brought so much love to the Krier family. She is the second oldest of five siblings and was a natural protector and guide of them all. From helping her younger sisters learn to ride bikes to bossing around her brothers, her positive influence in their lives continues to impact them to this day.

This influence also was felt by her parents who developed a special bond with her from the moment she was born. Known as “daddy’s girl,” she spent many evenings on father-daughter ice cream dates or playfully teasing him about his choice in movies. Sam also had an exceptional bond with her mother, who was her go-to confidant. Whether it was shopping for jeans or hosting Sam’s friends for dinners, Sam’s relationship with her mother was one of honesty, sincerity and genuine friendship.

One of Sam’s primary passions in life was track and cross country. Running long distance was an exhilarating pastime that pushed her to extraordinary limits. She placed 73rd in the Nebraska State Cross Country Championship in 2004, and she continues to hold 11th place on the record board for the 4,000 meter race.

At the age of 16, Samantha was in a car accident and suffered a traumatic brain injury that left her comatose. Love for their daughter led Sam’s parents to personally care for her in their home for the last 18 years. Sam continued to participate in the daily life of the Krier family and their family holidays.

Her lively presence was felt through giggles, grimaces, hugs and hand holding, and she left nobody guessing what she felt about a situation. Even though her diagnosis was a coma, Samantha did countless things to confirm to us that she was very much alive, alert and awake on the inside; and at times could break through to let us know. Her father’s favorite example of that is when sitting next to her while holding hands, and wanting to get up and get a soda, Samantha would not let go of his hand.

So he vowed to her the first movie they would watch together when she was up, was one of her Dad’s favorite chick flicks, “Rambo #4.” She not only let go of his hand, but she threw it and popped the biggest grin you could imagine. It was truly an honor and a privilege for her parents to care for her until the very end when she took her first breath in Heaven and felt the embrace of her Lord Jesus.

Sam is survived by her parents, Michael and Lisa Krier; siblings James Krier and his spouse, Rachel, Zach Krier and his spouse, Ellie, Maria Ludens (Krier) and her spouse, Derric, and Laura Krier; as well as her grandparents, Carol Dannen and Richard and Shirley Krier.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Thomas McCarthy

Thomas McCarthy

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas P. “Tom” McCarthy, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the Army…

Joyce Voyles

Joyce Voyles

WAYNE — Memorial services for Joyce (Anhalt) Voyles, 85, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at First Presbyterian Church in Wayne. A celebration of life will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at 46888 274th St. in Lennox, S.D.

Crystal Hayes

Crystal Hayes

NORFOLK — Services for Crystal M. Hayes, 23, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 7, at Heartland Baptist Church Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Ty Woznek officiating.

Donna Jochum

Donna Jochum

NORFOLK — Services for Donna J. Jochum, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Darlene Tharnish

Darlene Tharnish

LINCOLN — Memorial services for Darlene K. (Cooper) Tharnish, formerly of the Elgin and Randolph areas, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Airpark Congregation Kingdom Hall, 3601 N. First St., Lincoln. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Richard Perrigan

Richard Perrigan

NORFOLK — Services for Richard D. Perrigan, 80, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Peace Church, rural Norfolk, with the Rev. Clark Jenkinson officiating. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644 and the United States Navy Honor Guard. Buria…

Larry Deermer

Larry Deermer

ATKINSON — Larry Deermer, 77, formerly of Atkinson, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in O’Neill.

Samantha Krier

Samantha Krier

NORFOLK — Services for Samantha M. “Sam” Krier, 34, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Mary Vanderbeek

Mary Vanderbeek

ATKINSON — Services for Mary Vanderbeek, 82, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 10, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. The Rev. Ross Burkhalter will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Atkinson.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara