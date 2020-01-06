Sally Petersen

Sally Harmon Petersen lost her five-month battle to pancreatic cancer on the evening of Nov. 11, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla., with her family by her side. She was 71 years old.
She was born and raised in Central City. She married Chris Petersen on May 29, 1966, in Central City. They recently celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary.
She is survived by her husband, Chris Petersen; a daughter, Angela Petersen; her grandkids, Alex and Emma Rauss; a sister-in-law, Karen Carlson; a niece, Tami Scamehorn and family; and nephew Ron Carlson and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Irene and Warren Harmon.
She graduated from Central City class of 1966. She attended all the class reunions and was the “life of the party.” Sally and her husband lived in Norfolk, where they started and operated their business, Telebeep, until 1998. They retired and moved to Indian Rocks Beach, Fla., for the next 21 years until her passing.
A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at First Christian Church, 1408 E. Benjamin Ave., in Norfolk. Please join family and friends for lunch after the service to share stories.