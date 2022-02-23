 Skip to main content
Sally Becker

NORFOLK — Visitation with family for Sally A. Becker, 85, of Norfolk will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., Norfolk. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Lynch.

Sally Becker died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Services for Joann Pedersen Comer, were held at Messiah Lutheran Church in Forest Lake, Minn., on Feb. 12. Inurnment will be at Belden Cemetery at a later date.

CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Rodney Boelter, 78, Orchard, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Burial will be in Grimton Cemetery in rural Orchard.

HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Marilyn Hegert, 86, Lincoln and Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Inurnment will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington at a later date.

NORFOLK — Services for Eric F. Witte, 54, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Eric Witte died Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Andrew Kenneth Mann, 43, Norfolk, will be at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate.

BASSETT — Edwin R. Brown Sr., 89, Bassett, died Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Rock County Hospital in Bassett. No services will be conducted as per his wishes. Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett is assisting with arrangements.

Michael F. Janulewicz, 69, Loup City, died at his home on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

