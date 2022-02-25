NORFOLK — Visitation and fellowship with family for Sally A. Becker, 85, of Norfolk will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., Norfolk.
Graveside services and burial will be at 3:30 p.m. in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Lynch.
Sally Becker died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1936-2022
Sally Ann Becker was born in Plattsmouth on June 8, 1936, to Mary (Sedlak) and Charles Fulton. She was raised in Plattsmouth and graduated from Plattsmouth High School in 1954. She married William Floyd Becker that same year.
Sally and Bill started their life together in Lincoln. While living there, Sally worked for Lincoln’s Class A baseball team, also raising their children. The family then moved to Omaha where her spouse attended medical school. During that time, she served as the president of the Medical Student Wives Club.
Sally and Bill (“Doc”) moved to Lynch in 1963 as he started his medical practice. Sally enjoyed being outside and horseback riding, and following her children’s activities. She made cherished lifelong friendships while there. The family moved to Norfolk in 1979. Sally was involved in many volunteer and charitable organizations and social clubs, in particular the First United Methodist Church, the Norfolk Rescue Mission, Liberty Centre, Salvation Army and many others. She also served as the president of the Women’s Auxiliary to the Nebraska Medical Association. Above all, Sally loved Jesus.
Sally is survived by her daughter, Delight Becker of Lynch; sons Bart (Paula) Becker of O’Neill and Benn (Kelly) Becker of Papillion; sister Pam Baumann of Walnut Grove, Minn.; sister-in-law Betty Fulton of Gretna; grandchildren Lex Hull (Heather), Clifton Hull (Kirstin), Jaxsen Hull (Hollyn), Rainey (Shane) Korte, Allison Becker (Kolby), Hazel Becker and Elliot Becker; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Dr. William Becker; daughter Mary; son William Jr.; brother Charles Fulton; and sister Rita Schall.
At 11:30 a.m. Saturday, there will be a time of sharing special memories of Sally. Continued fellowship and a meal will follow at the Lynch Community Hall.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.