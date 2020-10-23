MADISON — Services for Sabas Sanchez, 73, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. He died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Sutton.
SPENCER — Ron Stewart, 89, Lynch, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Burial will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Marian S. Wilson, 74, Holbrook, will be at a late date.
OMAHA — Services for George V. Belitz Jr., 85, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 4002 J. St., in Omaha. Burial with military rites will be in St. John’s Cemetery.
MADISON — Graveside services for Reuben Pospisil, 98, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at Iowa Valley Cemetery in rural Madison. The Rev. Anna Speiser will officiate. Military honors conducted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5763, American Legion Post 35 and U.S. Navy Honor Guard.
PIERCE — Services for Shirley H. Cederburg, 88, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. John Mines will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
LAUREL — Services for Violet E. Wickett, 95, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. She died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
NORFOLK — Private services for Brandon L. Ainsworth, 38, Norfolk, will be at Community Bible Church in Norfolk. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
TILDEN — Private services for Troy “T.J.” Kuchar, 39, Meadow Grove, will be at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. The Rev. B.J. Fouts of St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek will officiate with burial at Iowa Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.