MADISON — Services for Sabas Sanchez Tarin Sr., 73, Madison, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Gregory Carl and Gregorio Elizalde will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday with a 6 p.m. vigil at the church.
He died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
Resseguie Funeral Home of Madison is in charge of the arrangements.
1947-2020
Sabas was born in Balleza, Chihuahua, Mexico, on Feb. 10, 1947, to Blas Sanchez Gutierrez and Catalina Tarin Garfield.
He married Rosa Calderon in Brighten, Colo. Sabas and Rosa were married for over 45 years. The two met as migrant workers in Florida picking oranges. They were both admired for being the fastest orange pickers in their crew.
Sabas worked at IBP for over 15 years. He also owned a bar and many rental properties in Madison. His passion was horses, guns and going to casinos with his buddies. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and best friends Zacarias Saldana and Lupita Saldana from Madison.
Sabas battled cancer for almost five years. He fought until the end and never lost hope that he would get better.
He is survived by his children, Michelle (Samuel, Jr.) Cantu of Norfolk, Catalina (Mario Colunga) Sanchez of Madison, Richard (Edith) Sanchez of Madison, Katrina (Chano) Vite of Michigan; his siblings, Amador (Martha) Sanchez, Aureliano (Guadalupe) Sanchez, Victoria Sanchez and Licha (Raul) Dominguez; 18 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Sabas was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Rosa; his sons, Sabas Sanchez Jr. and Roland Sanchez; a sister, Marielena (Severiano) Quintana; and a brother-in-law, Agustin Sanchez.