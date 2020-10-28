You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sabas Sanchez Tarin Sr.

Sabas Sanchez Tarin Sr.

MADISON — Services for Sabas Sanchez Tarin Sr., 73, Madison, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Gregory Carl and Gregorio Elizalde will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday with a 6 p.m. vigil at the church.

He died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

Resseguie Funeral Home of Madison is in charge of the arrangements.

1947-2020

Sabas was born in Balleza, Chihuahua, Mexico, on Feb. 10, 1947, to Blas Sanchez Gutierrez and Catalina Tarin Garfield.

He married Rosa Calderon in Brighten, Colo. Sabas and Rosa were married for over 45 years. The two met as migrant workers in Florida picking oranges. They were both admired for being the fastest orange pickers in their crew.

Sabas worked at IBP for over 15 years. He also owned a bar and many rental properties in Madison. His passion was horses, guns and going to casinos with his buddies. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and best friends Zacarias Saldana and Lupita Saldana from Madison.

Sabas battled cancer for almost five years. He fought until the end and never lost hope that he would get better.

He is survived by his children, Michelle (Samuel, Jr.) Cantu of Norfolk, Catalina (Mario Colunga) Sanchez of Madison, Richard (Edith) Sanchez of Madison, Katrina (Chano) Vite of Michigan; his siblings, Amador (Martha) Sanchez, Aureliano (Guadalupe) Sanchez, Victoria Sanchez and Licha (Raul) Dominguez; 18 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Sabas was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Rosa; his sons, Sabas Sanchez Jr. and Roland Sanchez; a sister, Marielena (Severiano) Quintana; and a brother-in-law, Agustin Sanchez.

Tags

In other news

Julia Meier

Julia Meier

LAUREL — Services for Julia F. “Judy” Meier, 77, Belden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Darren Timberlake will officiate. Burial will be in the Belden Cemetery in Belden.

DeLoris Bomar

DeLoris Bomar

NORFOLK —  Services for DeLoris H. Bomar, 89, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Kaylene Christensen

Kaylene Christensen

OSMOND — Memorial services for Kaylene Christensen, 66, Plainview, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Plainview. The Rev. Joan Alexander will officiate with private inurnment at a later date.

Billy Allen Jr.

Billy Allen Jr.

TILDEN — No services are planned for Billy Allen Jr., 70, Meadow Grove. Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Novacek

Robert Novacek

VERDIGRE — Services for Robert Novacek, 84, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Lynde Linde will officiate with burial in Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 259 and Army Na…

Karen Powell

Karen Powell

Private services for Karen Powell, 74, Slayton, Minn., formerly of Norfolk, will be Saturday, Oct. 31, at Slayton Memorial Gardens in Slayton. The Rev. Ethanie Schmidt will officiate. A public celebration of life will take place at a later time.

Jan Dewalt Curtis

Jan Dewalt Curtis

ROYAL — Services for Jan Dewalt Curtis, 79, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Royal Gymnasium in Royal. Bob Moore will officiate with burial in Royal Cemetery in Royal.

Florene Kass

Florene Kass

COLUMBUS — Services for Florene Kass, 93, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus. The Rev. Joe Miksch will officiate.

Debra Carr

Debra Carr

O’NEILL — Services for Debra Carr, 61, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara