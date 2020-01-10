HOWELLS — Services for Ryan Bayer, 40, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Howells. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday with a 3:30 p.m. Knights of Columbus rosary and 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. wake, all at the church. Visitation will resume at the church an hour prior to service time on Monday.
He died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont after a three-year battle with brain cancer.
Minnick Funeral Home in West Point is assisting with the arrangements.
1979-2020
Ryan Richard Bayer was born on Dec. 30, 1979, at Schuyler, to Richard and Alice (Brester) Bayer. He attended Howells Community Catholic School and graduated from Howells High School in 1998. He obtained his farm and ranch management degree from Northeast Community College in Norfolk. After graduation, he began working for Producers Hybrids in Battle Creek.
On June 30, 2001, he was united in marriage to Jamie Cech at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. The couple lived in Battle Creek until 2004, when they moved to a farm north of Howells.
Ryan was engaged in farming while working for Producers Hybrids and, in 2009, he became a partner in Summit Ag and helped grow their West Point and Norfolk offices.
Ryan was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, where he began teaching CCD classes, and was a 3rd Degree Member of Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII Council 5439.
Ryan loved farming and was always working to make improvements on the farm by attending meetings and conferences to learn new methods. He worked hard to take care of his family.
Ryan loved spending time with Jamie and his children, especially attending all of their activities.
Survivors include his spouse, Jamie Bayer of Howells; his children, RJ, Jestin, Jade and Reagan Bayer of Howells; his mother, Alice Bayer of Howells; his siblings, Amy and Jody Wilkerson of Bennington, Beverly and Chad Villwok of Elkhorn, Rhonda and John Heller of Orange City, Iowa, Rick and Laura Bayer of Howells and Kimberly and John Wollenhaupt of Neola, Iowa; his parents-in-law, Rick and Diane Cech of Howells; and his brothers-in-law, Ryan and Jackie Cech of Denton, Craig and Allison Cech of Johnstown, Colo., and Lance and Ashley Cech of Howells. Several nieces and nephews also survive him.
Ryan was preceded in death by his father, Richard; his grandparents; and a niece, Gracie Heller.