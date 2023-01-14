NORFOLK — Services for Ruth L. Uecker, 104, Norfolk, are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Ruth Uecker died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at The Meadows in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jeffrey M. Kitto, 55, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. Military honors will be conducted by the Coast Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644.
NORFOLK — LaVerne R. Mueller, 79, Norfolk, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. No services are planned for him at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK — Services for Carol L. Zautke, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
OSMOND — Services for Arnold C. “Bud” Gutz, 95, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Foster with the Rev. Jerome Leckband officiating. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legi…
MADISON — Private family memorial services for Myrna L. Dover, 84, of Madison will be held at a later date. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK — Services for Geraldine C. Rossmeier, 86, of Norfolk are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
MADISON — Services for Margaret “Marge” Mummert, 82, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Margaret Mummert died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Betty J. Deitloff, 86, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Paul Hirsch officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jeffrey M. Kitto, 55, of Norfolk will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. Visitation with family will be one hour prior to service at the church. Military honors will be conducted by the Coast Guard Honor Guard, America…
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.