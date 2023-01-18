NORFOLK — Services for Ruth L. Uecker, 104, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday also at the church.
Ruth Uecker died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at The Meadows in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel of Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1918-2023
Ruth Leola Uecker was born Nov. 23, 1918, to Arthur P. and Hattie M. (Fisher) Moritz in Stanton. She was baptized Dec. 29, 1918, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton and was confirmed May 15, 1932, at St. John’s. Ruth attended country school for six years, attending St. John’s Lutheran School for two years and graduated from Stanton High School in 1936.
Ruth attended six weeks of summer school at Wayne State Normal College in 1937 after which she taught in rural schools in Pierce and Madison County for three years.
On Aug. 11, 1940, Ruth married Herbert W. Uecker of Norfolk at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Ueckers settled on the family homestead located 4 miles north of Norfolk. Herb and Ruth built a new home in 1973 along the Old Hadar Road, where Ruth continued to live after Herb passed away in 1990, moving to The Meadows in 2010.
Ruth was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church since 1943, where Herb’s family were some of the first founders of Norfolk. Ruth was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Ladies Aid, serving as secretary and treasurer many times and volunteering her time as needed. She was a member of St. Paul’s Choir for 45 years, where she loved to sing. Ruth loved making cookies for her children and grandchildren, and her chocolate chip cookies were the best; the cookie jar was never empty and that was a challenge.
Her hobbies were quilting, reading and sewing, and she loved to bake. Ruth had a gum drawer that had an endless supply of gum for the grandkids, Hubba Bubba being the favorite. Traveling was one of her favorite things to do, taking trips to Arizona, Florida, California, Washington, D.C., and Canada. Ruth’s most cherished trip was going to Germany with Herb and her sister, Shirley.
Ruth was still gardening, feeding chickens and gathering eggs up until she went to The Meadows. Ruth was small in stature but mighty in her love for the Lord. If you needed comfort or encouragement, she had a hug and kind words for you; a shining example to all who knew her.
She is survived by four children: Louis, David, John (Jan) Uecker, all of Norfolk, and one daughter, Linda (Gaylen) Grunke of Hadar; grandchildren Bryon (Reggie), Andy (Aimee) and Nick Uecker; Kim (Bob) Sexton, Mike (Gina) Uecker and Jenni (Jason) Cumberland; Jay (Loren) Uecker, Tracy (Curtis) Jamison, Scott (Amy) Uecker: Mark (Annette) Wragge and Amy (Casey) Christensen; 21 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Herb in 1990; brother Gordon Moritz in 2014; her sister, Shirley Yonke 2015; her parents; in-laws; nieces; nephews; and cousins.
