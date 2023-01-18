 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow, with some sleet and freezing rain in east
central Nebraska and southwest Iowa. Total snow accumulations of
5 to 10 inches along I 80 and 9 to 16 inches north of the Platte
River. Snowfall rates greater than 2 inches per hour are likely
at times. Light glaze of ice accumulations. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...All of northeast and east central Nebraska and west
central Iowa. Portions of southwest Iowa and Southeast
Nebraska.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. The heaviest snow will fall
between 2 and 8 PM Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions will impact the evening and morning
commutes, with the evening commute being very hazardous.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Ruth Uecker

Ruth Uecker

NORFOLK — Services for Ruth L. Uecker, 104, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday also at the church.

Ruth Uecker died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at The Meadows in Norfolk.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel of Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

1918-2023

Ruth Leola Uecker was born Nov. 23, 1918, to Arthur P. and Hattie M. (Fisher) Moritz in Stanton. She was baptized Dec. 29, 1918, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton and was confirmed May 15, 1932, at St. John’s. Ruth attended country school for six years, attending St. John’s Lutheran School for two years and graduated from Stanton High School in 1936.

Ruth attended six weeks of summer school at Wayne State Normal College in 1937 after which she taught in rural schools in Pierce and Madison County for three years.

On Aug. 11, 1940, Ruth married Herbert W. Uecker of Norfolk at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Ueckers settled on the family homestead located 4 miles north of Norfolk. Herb and Ruth built a new home in 1973 along the Old Hadar Road, where Ruth continued to live after Herb passed away in 1990, moving to The Meadows in 2010.

Ruth was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church since 1943, where Herb’s family were some of the first founders of Norfolk. Ruth was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Ladies Aid, serving as secretary and treasurer many times and volunteering her time as needed. She was a member of St. Paul’s Choir for 45 years, where she loved to sing. Ruth loved making cookies for her children and grandchildren, and her chocolate chip cookies were the best; the cookie jar was never empty and that was a challenge.

Her hobbies were quilting, reading and sewing, and she loved to bake. Ruth had a gum drawer that had an endless supply of gum for the grandkids, Hubba Bubba being the favorite. Traveling was one of her favorite things to do, taking trips to Arizona, Florida, California, Washington, D.C., and Canada. Ruth’s most cherished trip was going to Germany with Herb and her sister, Shirley.

Ruth was still gardening, feeding chickens and gathering eggs up until she went to The Meadows. Ruth was small in stature but mighty in her love for the Lord. If you needed comfort or encouragement, she had a hug and kind words for you; a shining example to all who knew her.

She is survived by four children: Louis, David, John (Jan) Uecker, all of Norfolk, and one daughter, Linda (Gaylen) Grunke of Hadar; grandchildren Bryon (Reggie), Andy (Aimee) and Nick Uecker; Kim (Bob) Sexton, Mike (Gina) Uecker and Jenni (Jason) Cumberland; Jay (Loren) Uecker, Tracy (Curtis) Jamison, Scott (Amy) Uecker: Mark (Annette) Wragge and Amy (Casey) Christensen; 21 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Herb in 1990; brother Gordon Moritz in 2014; her sister, Shirley Yonke 2015; her parents; in-laws; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Ida Weich

Ida Weich

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ida “Edie” Weich, 94, Norfolk, will be at a later date in the spring with inurnment in New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

Joseph Abler

Joseph Abler

NORFOLK — Services for Joseph Abler, 48, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will be officiate.

Janice Dozler

Janice Dozler

ELGIN — Janice J. Dozler, 82, formerly of Elgin, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at her home in Lincoln.

Keith Haase

Keith Haase

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Keith C. Haase, 67, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will be officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Keith Haase

Keith Haase

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Keith C. Haase, 67, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will be officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Ruth Uecker

Ruth Uecker

NORFOLK — Services for Ruth L. Uecker, 104, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Norfolk.

Geraldine Rossmeier

Geraldine Rossmeier

NORFOLK — Services for Geraldine C. Rossmeier, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Chris Asbury and Ray Wilke will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk at a later date.

Geraldine Rossmeier

Geraldine Rossmeier

NORFOLK — Services for Geraldine C. Rossmeier, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Chris Asbury and Ray Wilke will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk at a later date.

Janice Dozler

Janice Dozler

ELGIN — Janice J. Dozler, 82, formerly of Elgin, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at her home in Lincoln.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara