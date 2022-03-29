 Skip to main content
Ruth Thelen

RANDOLPH — Services for Ruth F. Thelen, 86, of Randolph will be 10 a.m. Thursday, March 31, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal in Randolph with the Rev. Tim Forget officiating. Burial will be in St. Jane Frances Catholic Cemetery at Randolph.

A 3 p.m. rosary will be Wednesday, followed by visitation from 4-7 p.m. with a vigil service to follow, all at the church.

1936-2022

The Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website. Home for Funerals in Randolph is in charge of the arrangements.

Ruth Francis Thelen passed away March 27, 2022, at the Osmond General Hospital surrounded by her family.

Ruth was born Jan. 17, 1936, on a farm outside of Randolph, the daughter of Frank and Susan (Meyer) Leiting, where she was raised on the farm. Ruth graduated from St. Frances High School of Randolph in 1954. After high school, Ruth moved to the East Coast, where she met and married her first spouse, James Moore. They had three sons together, before he was killed in an automobile accident. Ruth then returned to Randolph with her three sons.

Ruth met Norbert Thelen of Randolph, where he had three daughters from his first marriage.

Their first date was to the Hilltop Restaurant in Randolph. On Sept. 7, 1963, Ruth married Norbert Thelen in Randolph. The couple raised their family of 11 children on the farm southeast of Randolph.

Ruth was a member of St. Jane Frances PCCW and served as an officer several times. She was a 50-year member of Christian Mothers, as well as a member of the church choir. Ruth enjoyed working at the church rectory. She also managed the Randolph Senior Center for numerous years before her retirement.

She enjoyed reading, gardening, canning, baking and especially spending time with her family.

Ruth was most proud of being a full-time wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Ruth is survived by her spouse, Norbert Thelen; their children, Pamela Siebrandt of Stanton, Vicki (Rick) Alderson of Randolph, Jim (Marion) Moore of Omaha, Karie (Bob) Brockhaus of Madison, Ray (Lynn) Moore of Leander, Texas, Brian Moore of Palm Harbor, Fla., Barb (Craig) Zegers of Elgin, Roger (Julie) Thelen of Ord, Kelly (Tisha) Thelen, of East Peoria, Ill., and Marci (Greg) Rosener of Elkhorn; along with 25 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and siblings Joan (Russ) Dibbert of North Carolina and Ronnie (Donna) Leiting of Wyoming.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Susan Leiting; her first spouse, James Moore; son Steven Thelen; grandchildren Stephanie and Anthony Moore; three sisters, Verla Wilson, Thelma Sauser and Arlene Clausen; and six brothers, Gordon Leiting, Wally Leiting, Frank Leiting, Cecil Leiting, Ivo Leiting and Melvin Leiting.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

