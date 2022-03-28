RANDOLPH — Services for Ruth Thelen, 86, of Randolph are pending with Home for Funerals in Randolph.
Ruth Thelen died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.
NORFOLK — Services for Wilma M. Purdy, 96, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
WAUSA — Services for Mildred Moeller, 101, of Lincoln, formerly of Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa.
RANDOLPH — Services for Carol C. Helsing, 86, of Randolph will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, at the United Methodist Church in Randolph with the Rev. Judy Carlson officiating. Burial will be in the Randolph City Cemetery.
CROFTON — Burial for Derald S. Kohles, 81, of Lincoln, formerly of Crofton, will be in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton at a later date. Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton is in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK — Services for Sondra Herian, 83, of Glasco, Kan., are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
LAUREL — Services for Paul E. Huddleston, 91, of Laurel are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
MADISON — Services for Viola Kaser, 96, of rural Madison, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. Susan Urbanec, PMA, will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
STANTON — Services for Roberta “Bert” Morfeld, 87, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
