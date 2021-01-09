Ruth Tegeler-Bierman

BATTLE CREEK — Private services for Ruth E. Tegeler-Bierman, 93, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. B.J. Fouts will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Public visitation without the family present will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek is in charge of arrangements.
1927-2021
To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the Home for Funerals website.
Ruth died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at her residence, surrounded by her family.
Born on Oct. 10, 1927, Ruth was the daughter of Clyde and Bertha (Lampert) Osborn of Meadow Grove. She was the eighth of 10 children.
Ruth was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s Height Church in rural Battle Creek. She attended School District 57, a rural school southwest of Battle Creek. Ruth attended high school at Battle Creek Public Schools. She received her bachelor of arts in education from Wayne State College at the age of 42 in 1969, after attending many night classes and summer school while working and raising a family. Her educational career began with normal teacher training at the age of 16.
Ruth taught 33 years in elementary education in rural schools of Madison County, Norfolk Public Schools and Battle Creek Public Schools. A lifelong educator, Ruth shared her passion for education with many students, parents and her family.
She married Kenneth L. Tegeler on Feb. 23, 1947. The couple lived in Madison County. They had two children, Carol Sue and Thomas Lee. Kenneth and Ruth moved from Madison to Battle Creek in 1973. They owned and operated Ken’s Dairy “O” and built and operated the K and R Steakhouse for about 12 years. Kenneth died on June 2, 1979.
On Dec. 28, 1981, Ruth married Richard L. Bierman, and they resided on a farm outside of Battle Creek for 10 years before moving into town.
Ruth was a member of St. John Lutheran Church. She belonged to St. John Wings, Norfolk Teacher Retirement Association, American Legion Auxiliary and Women’s Connection. She was an avid volunteer and was a member of Faith Regional Volunteer Services (Pink Ladies), Caregivers of Community Pride Center, American Red Cross Blood Mobile, Service with Youth and Orphan Grain Train. She was always thinking of others and demonstrated much generosity with her time and talents.
Ruth was an extrovert and loved socializing with others. Every person she met became a fast friend. Her many interests included fishing, camping, traveling, golfing, playing cards, ceramics, participating in bible studies and dancing. Her greatest interest, though, was her family. She always put them before herself and loved them fiercely. She cherished holiday gatherings and time with family. She often said, “Family is everything.”
Ruth lived every day to the fullest. Faithfully devout, Ruth knew that the best was yet to come.
Survivors include her spouse, Richard; a daughter, Mrs. Steven L. (Carol) Jessen of Neligh; a son, Tom Tegeler and spouse Judy, of Battle Creek; seven grandchildren, Stacy Kerr, Jamie Kreikemeier, Jessica Karo, Jon Jessen, Kristi Meinke, Kelli Rodriguez and Kerri Stoner; 23 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty (Don) Walmsley.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Kenneth; parents; three brothers, Glen, Jack and Kenneth (Tige); five sisters, Fern Reeves, Helen Reeves, LoGene Terry, Marjorie Bierman and Mary Green; a son-in-law, Steven L. Jessen; and a grandson, Kent Tegeler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to St. John Wings or St. John Lutheran School.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.