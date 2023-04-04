BATTLE CREEK — Services for Ruth E. Reeg, 98, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 306 S. Second St., Battle Creek. The Rev. BJ Fouts will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Norfolk.
1925-2023
Ruth Reeg passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at The Tabitha Journey House.
Ruth was born Jan. 31, 1925, to Walter and Alma (Meier) Prauner, south of Battle Creek. She was raised in the area on their family farm and graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1942. After graduation, she became a teacher for all ages at Fairview Rural School 9 for three years.
On Aug. 5, 1945, she married her high school sweetheart, George Reeg. Their marriage welcomed their daughter, Kathleen. During Kathy’s younger years, they were involved with her Girl Scout activities. She and George had many travel adventures together over the years and especially enjoyed their time living in Kerrville, Texas. Eventually, they found that the bond of family was so strong that they decided to move back to Lincoln.
Ruth was a very loving soul that loved family dearly, and she will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse George; brother Loren Prauner; and daughter Kathleen (Kathy) Schneider.
She is survived by her son-in-law, Gary Schneider of Lincoln; grandchildren Scott (Melissa) Nunn of Lincoln and Christopher (Heather) Nunn of Lincoln; Angela (Matt) Harris of Wahoo and Amanda Schneider of Lincoln; great-grandchildren Jordan (Michael) Gude of Lincoln, Alexander Nunn and his fiancée, Erica Taddiken of Lincoln, and Teren (Annie) Nunn of Lincoln; Braeden, Gabe and Tobin Harris of Wahoo; great-great-grandchildren, Quinn and Rylan Gude of Lincoln; also a sister-in-law, Jeanne Prauner of Battle Creek.
Condolences can be left online at Roperandsons.com.