Ruth Preston

BELDEN — Memorial services for Ruth E. Preston, 78, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the Union Presbyterian Church in Belden. The Revs. Kathleen Splitt and Jim Splitt will officiate with burial at a later date.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph.
She died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
Memorials are suggested to the Lied Randolph Public Library Friends of the Library Fund for new children’s books.
1941-2019
Ruth Eleanor Preston was born Aug 31, 1941, at Hartington, the daughter of Louis and Thelma (Hash) Martensen. She attended grade school at Hartington Public Schools, graduated from Coleridge High School in 1959 and earned her teaching certificate from Wayne State College.
Ruth taught fifth grade at Omaha elementary school for two years.
On June 15, 1963, Ruth married Douglas Preston at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The couple made their home near Randolph, and she farmed with her spouse until 2008, when they retired from farming. Her hobbies include bird watching and word puzzles. She enjoyed reading books, traveling and keeping up with her friends through correspondence.
Ruth was a member of Union Presbyterian Church in Belden, Union Presbyterian Women, Randolph Federated Woman’s Club, P.E.O. sisterhood of Randolph, Wareham card club and several card clubs where Ruth was active in leadership and held offices in many of these organizations.
She is survived by her spouse, Doug Preston of Randolph; three children, Anne and Jeff Guynn of Oakhurst, Calif., Mark Preston of Omaha and Caryl Preston of Homestead, Fla.; two grandchildren, Natalie and Nicolas Guynn of Oakhurst; a great-granddaughter, Ellie Guynn-Smith of Oakhurst; a brother, Donald and Joyce Martensen; a sister, Lori Jo and Brian Zigterman of North Richland Hills, Texas.
Preceding her in death were her parents and two sisters, Linda Ternus and Diane Frerichs.
