OMAHA — A combined graveside service for Ruth Paulson, 91, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, and her spouse, Gerald “Jerry” Paulson, will be at a future date at the Omaha National Cemetery with military honors for Jerry Paulson. Cremation has taken place.
Ruth H. Paulson died Sunday, April 17, 2022, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.
1931-2022
She was born on March 27, 1931, in Osage, Iowa.
She married Gerald “Jerry” Paulson on March 30, 1951. She and Jerry resided in Osage, Omaha, Norfolk and Aurora, Colo. After Jerry’s retirement, they moved back to Norfolk.
In the early 1950s, Ruth worked as a telephone operator. She was primarily a homemaker and active in her kids’ schools. She also worked briefly in food service at schools in Norfolk and Aurora, Colo.
Ruth and Jerry enjoyed gardening, traveling, especially to national parks, square dancing, and supporting the Norfolk Panther sports. She was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. For over 40 years, Ruth met weekly either for coffee or a glass of wine with the Greenlawn neighbors.
Surviving family members include children, Sue Kisgen, Carol (Joe) Bolubasz, Eric Paulson and Jeff Paulson; grandchildren: Nick (Lee) Bruner, Jennifer (Todd) Laughlin, Christopher (Madison) Kisgen, Lucas Bolubasz and Sophie Bolubasz; great-grandchildren, Micah and Clara Bruner, Grey and Brynn Kisgen and Luke Laughlin.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Jerry; son-in-law Ted Kisgen; parents, Alfred and Elsie (Christianson) Havig; siblings Mary Havig, Forrest (Vergie) Havig and Dean (Angie) Havig; brother-in-law John Paulson; sisters-in-law Martha (Frank) Miller and Lily (George) Otto; and nieces and nephews; and lifelong friend Shirley Serleth.
Remembrances may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com. Memorials to the Orphan Grain Train, P.O. Box 1466 or www.ogt.org.