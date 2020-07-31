Ruth O’Hare

AINSWORTH — Services for Ruth E. (Day) O’Hare, 94, Ainsworth, are pending at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. She died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth.
In other news
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Joyce F. Gansebom, 76, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
AINSWORTH — Services for Ruth E. (Day) O’Hare, 94, Ainsworth, are pending at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. She died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth.
CLARKSON — Memorial services for Glenda M. Pokorny, 65, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Sarah Gengler will officiate.
Susan Roker died peacefully in her Irvine, Calif., home on Thursday, July 2, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was 75.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Donna L. McCain, 76, Appling, Ga., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Dave Goehmann will officiate. Inurnment will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.
STANTON — Private services for Margaret Schellpeper, 102, Norfolk, wil be Monday, Aug. 3, at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. The Rev. Timothy Booth of Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
COLERIDGE — Services for Gary Frerichs of Elkhorn, formerly of Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate with burial in the Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Donna L. McCain, 76, Appling, Ga., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.
STANTON — Services for Margaret Schellpeper, 102, Norfolk, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. She died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.