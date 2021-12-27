You have permission to edit this article.
Ruth Nelson Miner

WAKEFIELD — Services for Ruth G. Nelson Miner, 91, Wakefield, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield. Burial will be in the Wakefield Cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.

Ruth Nelson Miner died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah.

Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.

PLAINVIEW — Services for Sandra L. Hitz, 77, Plianview, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Plainview. Private inurnment will be at a later date in Eden Valley Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Services for Elnora Remmich, 99, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Elnora Remmich died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.

AINSWORTH — Services for Richard E. Sisson, 79, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Friday Dec. 31, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery with military honors by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.

MADISON — Services for Bernard L. “Bernie” Ruppert, 87, Madison, are pending with Home for Funerals in Madison. Bernard Ruppert died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Countryside Home in Madison.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lon L. Dubois, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Christopher Asbury will officiate. Inurnment will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Marvin D. Hart, 77, Long Pine, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at the Evangelical Free Church east of Ainsworth. Private inurnment will be in the Buffalo Flats Cemetery northeast of Ainsworth.

SCHUYLER — Private family services for Mariann Polodna, 87, will be held Monday, Dec. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Schuyler.

OSMOND — Services for Catherine A. Collins, 58, of McLean will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond with the Rev. Scott Kirchoff officiating.

CREIGHTON — Services for Vlasta “Valli” Henery, 91, of Brunswick will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in West Willowdale Cemetery in Brunswick.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

