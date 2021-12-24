WAYNE — Services for Ruth Nelson Miner, 91, of Hooper, Utah, formerly of Wakefield, are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
Ruth Miner died Tuesday Dec. 21, 2021, at the McKay-Dee Hospital Center in Ogden, Utah.
CROFTON — Services for Sharron T. Arens, 81, of Madison, formerly of Crofton, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. An Duy Phan officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
BASSETT — Graveside services for Cheri A. Coleman, 67, of Woodland Park, Colo., formerly of Bassett, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.
Marcella (Benne) Droescher, 85, of Orlando, Fla, formerly of Norfolk, passed away Dec.18, 2021, in her home from natural causes.
VERDIGRE — Services for Donna Maly, 98, of Verdigre will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre with the Rev. Kizito Okhuoya officiating. Burial will be in the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Verdigre.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kathleen J. “Kathy” Bretschneider, 72, of Norfolk, formerly of Pierce, will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg officiating. Private family inurnment will be held at a lat…
NORFOLK — Services for Steven B. Stortz, 57, of Hampton, Iowa, formerly of Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.
OSMOND — Services for Catherine A. Collins, 58, of McLean will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond with the Rev. Scott Kirchoff officiating.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Eugene A. Carstens, 81, of Norfolk will be held at a later date.
