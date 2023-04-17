TILDEN — Services for Ruth McGill, 90, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Ruth McGill died Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
WISNER — Services for Lillian E. Heller, 90, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Beemer.
BELDEN —Harold L. Loberg, 88, Carroll, died Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
TILDEN — Barbara Carson, 74, Neligh, died Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh. Private services will be at a later date. Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
PIERCE — Services for Richard H. L. “Dick” Schulz, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 17, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post…
ELGIN — Marie M. Cheatum, 95, Omaha, formerly of Elgin, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at CHI Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Services for Roger D. Pribnow, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Ai…
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Patricia A. “Pat” Adelman, 92, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Brett Jamrog celebrating. A family rosary will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday with visitation to follow until Mass. Private family…