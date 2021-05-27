SPENCER — Services for Ruth McAllister, 91, Spencer, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. The Rev. Joseph R. Sund will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Spencer.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
She died Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Butte Healthcare in Butte.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
1930-2021
Ruth Ann (Ellwanger) McAllister was born Jan. 1, 1930, to George and Margaret (Gall) Ellwanger in Dallas, S.D. She attended school through the ninth grade and later earned her G.E.D. in Boyd County in 1991.
Ruth was united in marriage to James McAllister on Nov. 19, 1949, at Fairfax, S.D. To this union were born 12 daughters and four sons. Ruth was at her spouse’s side as he farmed and trucked in the Spencer area.
Ruth was a member of St Mary’s Catholic Church, the altar society, rosary group and CCD teacher. She was a member of the ladies auxiliary. She worked at the Spencer School in the cafeteria and library.
Ruth was an avid gardener, seamstress and quilter. She was an excellent cook and canner. Ruth always enjoyed making homemade birthday cards for her grandchildren. She always had a homemade angel food cake for her children’s birthdays.
Ruth is survived by her children and their spouses, R.E. (Mike) Meinke, spouse of the late Bennetta McAllister, Shelby, Iowa, Lauretta (Leon) Burns of Santa Fe, Texas, Joletta DeMoss of Norfolk, Maryetta Dominguez (Lyle Hockemeier) of Tilden, James (Pat) McAllister of Tilden, Pauletta (James) Riha of Spencer, Rosetta McAllister of Norfolk, Cheryl (McAllister) Bruegman, spouse of the late Michael McAllister of Bristow, Zanetta (Sid) Lewis of Central City, Etta (Gaylord) Hansen of Pierce, Annetta McAllister (Herbert Morrow) of Spencer, Yvetta (Ray) Maestas of Sidney, Paul McAllister of Greeley, Colo.; a sister, Lucille Weideman of Burke, S.D.; two sisters-in-law, Maxine Koll of Atlanta, Ga., and Darlene McAllister of Lincoln; 31 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.
Ruth was preceded in death by her spouse, James; daughters Bennetta, Georgetta and Concetta; sons Harlan and Michael; a granddaughter, Amy Riha; her parents; three brothers, Raymond, Robert and Harlan; five sisters, Sarah, Lorraine, Helen, Betty and Doris; 10 brothers-in-law; seven sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
Ruth will be dearly missed by her children and a host of relatives and friends.
Casketbearers are grandsons Joseph Burns, Nathan Burns, Dale DeMoss, Thomas DeMoss, Chad Dominguez, Seth Dominguez, Bradley Riha, James Riha IV, Lance Lewis, James R. McAllister, Louis Morrow, Derek Morrow, James (J.P.) McAllister IV, Joshua McAllister, Cody Hansen and Paul Cook II.
Honorary casketbearers are all Ruth’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.