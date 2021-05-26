SPENCER — Services for Ruth McAllister, 91, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. She died Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Butte Healthcare in Butte.
In other news
WAYNE — Services for Lanora C. Siebler Sorensen, 87, Wayne, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Private burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Bobby J. Keyes Jr., 51, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Monday, May 24, 2021, at his residence in Norfolk.
WEST POINT — Services for David Schulzkump, 55, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 27, at the Nielsen Community Center in West Point. The Rev. Nathan Croll will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dorothy Benck, 92, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. She died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln.
TILDEN — Memorial services for Robert Petersen, 79, Tilden, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Tilden.
AINSWORTH — Services for Joe L. Giles, 95, Ainsworth, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Purdum Cemetery.
STANTON — Memorial services for Betty J. (Petersen) Felt, 92, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 28, at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. The Rev. Neil Gately of the United Methodist Church will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
ATKINSON — Services for William Seipel, 86, and Esther Seipel, 84, Omaha, formerly of Stuart, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Stuart with military rites by the Stuart American Legion.