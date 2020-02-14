Ruth Marsh

NELIGH — Services for Ruth D. (Adams) Marsh, 93, Neligh, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at United Methodist Church in Neligh. Burial will be in Oakdale Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
She died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Arbor Care and Rehabilitation Center in Neligh.
Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh is handling the arrangements.
Ruth was born on a farm southwest of Oakdale to Enos and Murl (Beer) Adams on June 30, 1926. She attended country school until moving with her family to a farm near Neligh in 1931. She graduated from Neligh High School in 1943. She worked for a short time in California before returning to Lincoln, where she worked in defense plant.
On June 2, 1944, she was married to Melvin Marsh. She lived with her parents and worked as a secretary while Melvin was serving in the Army. After his discharge, they farmed until 1992. They lived east of Neligh for 61 years.
She was a member of the Neligh United Methodist Church for over 80 years, where she served as financial secretary for many years and on various other committees and did volunteer work in town. She loved working with her flowers, doing crosswords, playing cards and watching the Huskers, but most of all, she loved just having family home. She moved to the Neligh assisted living center in November 2013 after the death of her spouse.
She is survived by her four children: Barry (Alta) Marsh of Central City, Pat Decker of Tilden, Carla Schwahn of Seward and Jacque (Paul) Skog of Evanston, Wyo.; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a step granddaughter and five step great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her spouse; her parents; four brothers, Gene, Melvin, Robert and Gerald Adams; a granddaughter, Andrea Marsh; a grandson, Kaleb Skog; and a son-in-law, Richard Schwahn.
