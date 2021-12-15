NORFOLK — Services for Ruth A. Labenz, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in the Geneva Public Cemetery in Geneva.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday also at the funeral chapel.
Ruth Labenz died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1942-2021
The service will be streamed live on www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com web page.
Ruth A. Labenz, daughter of Vilas and Dorothy (Parkhurst) Zepf, was born Oct. 12, 1942, in Lynch. Ruth’s first year was on a farm in Boyd County until her family’s home burnt down. The family then moved to a farm near Neligh. The first three and a half years she was in Neligh grade school. From March to December 1952, Ruth attended country school.
After eight years, they moved to Newman Grove. She continued in a country school through the eighth grade. Ruth graduated in 1961 from Newman Grove High School; she was salutatorian of her class.
After graduation, Ruth went on to Lincoln School of Commerce in Lincoln. Ruth worked one year for Olson Construction.
Ruth was united in marriage to Lester Labenz on Aug. 22, 1963. To this union, five children were born: Robert, Nancy, Peggy, David and Timothy. For 12-½ years, they lived in and around the Shickley and Geneva area and was employed at Cornhusker Farms.
On Jan. 1, 1976, they moved to Pilger. In 1978, they started their own trucking business.
Ruth was the dispatcher and office manager until 1993, at which time they were divorced. Their son, Robert, took over L & L Trucking. Ruth worked for Wal-Mart for 17 years and Eco-Lux Inn for 10 years. She also worked for Hampton Inn for four years. Ruth later went back to work for Eco-Lux Inn motel again. After the tornado of June 20, when she lost her home, she moved to Norfolk.
Ruth is survived by sons Robert Labenz (Beverly Maier) of Louisville, Tim (Angie) Labenz; daughters Nancy (Barry) Wolff of Eli and Peggy Jensen ( Michael Jaeger) of Randolph; grandchildren Lacey Russman (Andy Sebade), Ashley Labenz, Tyler (Megan) Jensen, Jackie (Kelly) Lueken, Walker Wolff, Grace Wolff and Elliah Wolff; great-grandchildren Dylan Russman, Jaylee Lueken, Kinsley Lueken, Jerik Lueken, Kreely Lueken, Ellison Jensen, Landry Jensen, Kasen Jensen and Emry Jensen; a sister, Jean Kringle of Walton; and brother James Zepf of Lincoln.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Vilas and Dorothy; grandparents; infant son David in 1970; and brother-in-law Ronald Kringle.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.