NORFOLK — Services for Ruth A. Labenz, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Ruth Labenz died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
In other news
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gary Lee Miller Sr., 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will be officiating. Private family inurnment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk. Military rite…
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gary L. Miller, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Private inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by Ame…
SANTEE — Services for Wilfred Gustafson, 92, formerly of Bloomfield, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at the Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Rev. James Marrs will officiate with burial in Hobu Creek Cemetery in Lindy.
NORFOLK — Services for Michael W. “Mike” Kethcart, 51, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Linda Mohr will be officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Home for Funerals Chape…
MADISON — Services are pending for Walter C. Kaser, 93, Madison, with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. He died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Services for Melvin Armfield, 86, of Tilden and formerly of the Naper area, will be 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with the Rev. Matt Gilmore officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, north of O’Neill, with military rites provided by …
TILDEN — Services for Robert Green, 78, Oakdale, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Robert Green died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at his residence.
VERDIGRE — Services for Donna Mae Haverkamp, 87, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Verdigre.
BRUNSWICK — Memorial services for Gaye Smith, 75, Brunswick, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Congregational United Church of Christ in Brunswick. The Rev. Scott Foster will officiate with private burial at a later date.