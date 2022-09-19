AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Ruth C. Goodrich, 78, Long Pine, will be at a later date. Ruth Goodrich died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth.
Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is assisting with arrangements.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Ruth C. Goodrich, 78, Long Pine, will be at a later date. Ruth Goodrich died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth.
Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is assisting with arrangements.
LINCOLN — Services for Shari R. Stonacek, 57, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Christ Lutheran Church, 4325 Sumner St., in Lincoln. The Rev. Luke Schnake will officiate. Graveside services will be at Yankee Hill Cemetery in Lincoln.
FREMONT — Visitation services for Michael W. Daniel, 82, of Fremont, formerly of Hooper, will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. There will be no further services at this time.
HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Donald C. Sidak were 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington with the Rev. Amanda Talley officiating. Burial of his cremated remains were at the Hartington City Cemetery with military rites by the Hartington VFW Post #5283.
NIOBRARA — Services for Gerald “Moe” Motacek, 76, Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Jeff Hart will officiate with burial in Alford Cemetery in rural Monowi.
LINCOLN — Services for Shari Renee Stonacek, 57, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Christ Lutheran Church, 4325 Sumner St., in Lincoln. The Rev. Luke Schnake will officiate. A luncheon will follow the service, and a graveside service will immediately follow the luncheon at Y…
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Ruth C. Goodrich, 78, Long Pine, will be at a later date. Ruth Goodrich died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Mervin Johnson, 92, Omaha, formerly of Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Plainview.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Mervin Johnson, 92, Omaha, formerly of Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Plainview.
LINCOLN — Services for Shari R. Stonacek, 57, of Lincoln are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.