 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ruth Gerst

Ruth Gerst

NORFOLK — Services for Ruth M. Gerst, 100, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Larry Dohmen will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Ruth Gerst died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at Brighten Gardens Assisted Living in Omaha.

1922-2022

Ruth M. Steiner, daughter of Rudolph and Margaret (Thomas) Steiner, was born Oct. 12, 1922, in Humphrey. She attended Humphrey St. Francis High School and graduated as valedictorian of the class of 1939. Ruth went on to attend four years of college.

Ruth was united in marriage to Harold John Dohmen in 1946 in Leigh. The couple was blessed with 14 children. After Harold’s passing, Ruth married William Jacobson in 1976. In 1992, she married Arnold Gerst.

After growing up in Humphrey, Ruth lived in Leigh, Norfolk, Tekamah and Omaha throughout her married life. She worked as a bookkeeper for Stinson Clothing and Tekamah Motor, the Ford Dealer in Tekamah.

Ruth was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and was a member of St. Michael’s Lutheran Church in Omaha.

Ruth is survived by her children, Marjorie (Franco) Antelmi, Richard Dohmen, Kathleen (Gary) Race, Joyce Denney, Lawrence (LaVonne) Dohmen, Jeanne Harshbarger, Kenneth (LeAnn) Dohmen, Rosellen Nosal, Harold Dohmen, Delores Fenton, Charlene (Clay) Spoor and John (Karen) Dohmen; daughter-in-law Anita (Dohmen) Thompson; 23 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her three spouses; son Anthony Dohmen; daughter Carolyn Reyle; a brother; three sisters; sons-in-law Terry Denney, Hap Harshbarger, Mark Nosal, Art Fenton, and Tracy Reyle; and two grandsons.

 

Tags

In other news

Loretta Wohlman

Loretta Wohlman

HARTINGTON — Services for Loretta Wohlman, 90, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Loretta Wohlman died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Brett Ohde

Brett Ohde

ATKINSON — Services for Brett Ohde, 34, Atkinson, will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Atkinson with military honors will be at a later date.

Patrick Finn

Patrick Finn

WAYNE — Services for Patrick C. Finn, 92, Wayne, formerly of Carroll, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. The Rev. Joseph Finn will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Pender.

Orin Rinkel

Orin Rinkel

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Orin W. Rinkel, 95, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Robert Shenshew

Robert Shenshew

TILDEN — A celebration of life for Robert Shenshew, 72, Oakdale, will be at a later date. Robert Shenshew died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln.

Donald Graves

Donald Graves

Graveside services for Donald H. Graves, 91, Commerce, Texas, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery.

Myron Deck

Myron Deck

HOSKINS — Services for Myron H. “Mike” Deck, 90, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Kevin Blum

Kevin Blum

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kevin J. Blum, 61, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.

Robert Schulz

Robert Schulz

MADISON — Memorial services for Robert V. “Bob” Schulz, 75, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. Inurnment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery with military honors by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35 and VFW …

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara