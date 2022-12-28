NORFOLK — Services for Ruth M. Gerst, 100, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Larry Dohmen will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Ruth Gerst died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at Brighten Gardens Assisted Living in Omaha.
1922-2022
Ruth M. Steiner, daughter of Rudolph and Margaret (Thomas) Steiner, was born Oct. 12, 1922, in Humphrey. She attended Humphrey St. Francis High School and graduated as valedictorian of the class of 1939. Ruth went on to attend four years of college.
Ruth was united in marriage to Harold John Dohmen in 1946 in Leigh. The couple was blessed with 14 children. After Harold’s passing, Ruth married William Jacobson in 1976. In 1992, she married Arnold Gerst.
After growing up in Humphrey, Ruth lived in Leigh, Norfolk, Tekamah and Omaha throughout her married life. She worked as a bookkeeper for Stinson Clothing and Tekamah Motor, the Ford Dealer in Tekamah.
Ruth was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and was a member of St. Michael’s Lutheran Church in Omaha.
Ruth is survived by her children, Marjorie (Franco) Antelmi, Richard Dohmen, Kathleen (Gary) Race, Joyce Denney, Lawrence (LaVonne) Dohmen, Jeanne Harshbarger, Kenneth (LeAnn) Dohmen, Rosellen Nosal, Harold Dohmen, Delores Fenton, Charlene (Clay) Spoor and John (Karen) Dohmen; daughter-in-law Anita (Dohmen) Thompson; 23 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her three spouses; son Anthony Dohmen; daughter Carolyn Reyle; a brother; three sisters; sons-in-law Terry Denney, Hap Harshbarger, Mark Nosal, Art Fenton, and Tracy Reyle; and two grandsons.