Ruth Flaugh

HARTINGTON — Services for Ruth C. Flaugh, 92, Coleridge, formerly of Hartington, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Skylon Ballroom in Hartington. Richard Gasser and Eric Sterling will officiate. Burial will be in the Hartington City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at the ballroom. Masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.
She died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
1928-2020
Ruth Charlene was born on March 29, 1928, to John and Lillian (Nelson) Connors in Laramie, Wyo. As a young girl, Ruth made her choice to serve the Lord, a commitment she remained faithful to all the days of her life. She attended the Buckeye and Albany schools in Wyoming and graduated from Laramie High School.
Ruth taught school in a one-room schoolhouse in Buckeye, Wyo.
Ruth married Virgil Flaugh on Feb. 11, 1952, in Laramie. As a farmer’s spouse, she thoroughly enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing and raising her four children. She loved attending the annual church convention.
Ruth and Virgil served the Lord faithfully together for many years and especially enjoyed fellowship, family and friends. Ruth always had a wonderful smile and twinkle in her eye. She will be remembered by her love of warmly entertaining people in her home and feeding them her tasty meals.
Ruth is survived by her spouse of 68 years, Virgil of Coleridge; two daughters, Eva (Dexter) Ellis of Sioux Center, Iowa, and Patty (Darrell) Doering of Conrad, Mont.; a son, Rodney (Deb) Flaugh of Hartington; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Flaugh of Washington; her sisters, Anna Connors of Guthrie, Okla., and Alma Hill of Franklin, Tenn.; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Doug Flaugh; and a brother, Robert Connors.
Pallbearers will be Darwin Kirschenman, Mike Hauck, Scott Kincaid, Matt Johnson, Emmet Johnson, Duane Grotz, John Weber, Lynn Flaugh and Paul Veldcamp. You may watch a livestream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/