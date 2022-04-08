HOSKINS — Services for Ruth E. Bruggeman, 89, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Ruth Bruggeman died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
1932-2022
Ruth was born on Aug. 27, 1932, in Norfolk to Oscar and Dorothy (Lindsteadt) Christiansen. Ruth was baptized in September 1932 at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk and confirmed in April 1946 also at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Ruth attended grade school at Christ Lutheran School in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1950.
Ruth married Gerald E. Bruggeman on June 11, 1950, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Gerald passed away on Oct. 14, 2010. After marriage, the family lived in Hoskins.
Ruth’s faith was a major part of her life, and she always enjoyed going to church. She enjoyed going out to eat, attending stock car races and watching her spouse race, playing cards, watching NASCAR, and spending time with her family. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins, Lutheran Women’s Missionary Society, the ladies aid and the Extension Highland Club.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Larry (Jan) Bruggeman of Hoskins, Lynne (Jerry) Allemann of Wayne, Terry (Marliese) Bruggeman of Sioux Falls, S.D., Karen Thor of Norfolk, Keith Bruggeman of Wayne; son-in-law Bill Borgmann of Norfolk; 18 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Ruth was preceded in death by her spouse, Gerald; parents Oscar and Dorothy; daughter Diane Borgmann; son Dan (Gerry) Bruggeman; two grandchildren, Matthew and Katie Borgmann; three great-grandchildren; brothers Alfred and Donald; twin-sister Ruby Adair; and sister Ilene Graham.
Organist will be Rogene Marotz. Casketbearers will be Ruth’s grandsons: Jeremy Bruggeman, Jeff Bruggeman, Ryan Allemann, Joel Allemann, Ethan Bruggeman, Clayton Thor, Calvin Thor, Joshua Bruggeman and Mark Sloan. Honorary casketbearers will be Ruth’s granddaughters: Abby Borgmann, Emily Borgmann, Jeanne Packer, Renae Allemann Cuevas Dias, Tory Bruggeman, Lizzie Zimmermann, Danica Hopkins, Kimberly Thor Adams and Kim Adair.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.