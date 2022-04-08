Ruth Bruggeman

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST
NEBRASKA...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY FOR
WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST
NEBRASKA...

The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red
Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Antelope, Pierce, Boone,
Madison and Platte.

* Winds...Through this evening, northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Then Saturday, south 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit
extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any
activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not
advisable.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST
NEBRASKA...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY FOR
WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST
NEBRASKA...

The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red
Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Antelope, Pierce, Boone,
Madison and Platte.

* Winds...Through this evening, northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Then Saturday, south 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit
extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any
activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not
advisable.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Ruth Bruggeman

Ruth Bruggeman

HOSKINS — Services for Ruth E. Bruggeman, 89, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Ruth Bruggeman died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

1932-2022

Ruth was born on Aug. 27, 1932, in Norfolk to Oscar and Dorothy (Lindsteadt) Christiansen. Ruth was baptized in September 1932 at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk and confirmed in April 1946 also at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Ruth attended grade school at Christ Lutheran School in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1950.

Ruth married Gerald E. Bruggeman on June 11, 1950, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Gerald passed away on Oct. 14, 2010. After marriage, the family lived in Hoskins.

Ruth’s faith was a major part of her life, and she always enjoyed going to church. She enjoyed going out to eat, attending stock car races and watching her spouse race, playing cards, watching NASCAR, and spending time with her family. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins, Lutheran Women’s Missionary Society, the ladies aid and the Extension Highland Club.

Survivors include her children and their spouses, Larry (Jan) Bruggeman of Hoskins, Lynne (Jerry) Allemann of Wayne, Terry (Marliese) Bruggeman of Sioux Falls, S.D., Karen Thor of Norfolk, Keith Bruggeman of Wayne; son-in-law Bill Borgmann of Norfolk; 18 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Ruth was preceded in death by her spouse, Gerald; parents Oscar and Dorothy; daughter Diane Borgmann; son Dan (Gerry) Bruggeman; two grandchildren, Matthew and Katie Borgmann; three great-grandchildren; brothers Alfred and Donald; twin-sister Ruby Adair; and sister Ilene Graham.

Organist will be Rogene Marotz. Casketbearers will be Ruth’s grandsons: Jeremy Bruggeman, Jeff Bruggeman, Ryan Allemann, Joel Allemann, Ethan Bruggeman, Clayton Thor, Calvin Thor, Joshua Bruggeman and Mark Sloan. Honorary casketbearers will be Ruth’s granddaughters: Abby Borgmann, Emily Borgmann, Jeanne Packer, Renae Allemann Cuevas Dias, Tory Bruggeman, Lizzie Zimmermann, Danica Hopkins, Kimberly Thor Adams and Kim Adair.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Helene Stigge

Helene Stigge

WISNER — Services for Helene B. Stigge of Wisner are currently pending at the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Helene Stigge died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at The Lighthouse in Omaha.

Donald Fuelberth

Donald Fuelberth

STUART — Services for Donald Fuelberth, 80, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 11, at the Stuart Community Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the Cleveland Cemetery north of Stuart with military rites by the Stuart American Legion Post.

Keith Neuhalfen

Keith Neuhalfen

ST. HELENA — Services for Keith J. Neuhalfen, 89, St. Helena, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Helena. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites by the Wynot American Legion Post #31.

Christine Lauber

Christine Lauber

MILFORD — Services for Christine M. “Christy” Lauber, 58, Milford, were Saturday, March 26, at the Milford High School gymnasium in Milford.

Gene Ebel

Gene Ebel

NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Gene H. Ebel, 93, Norfolk, will be Thursday, April 7, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, Veterans o…

Melvin Houston

Melvin Houston

SANTEE — Services for Melvin Houston, 68, Bloomfield, will be at 9 a.m. Friday, April 8, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Arvol Looking Horse will officiate.

John Carney

John Carney

NORFOLK — Services for John J. M. Carney, 63, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. John Carney died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, while on a fishing trip with his friends at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.

Regan Lauber

Regan Lauber

MILFORD — Services for Regan V. Lauber, 21, Milford, were Saturday, March 26, at the Milford High School gymnasium in Milford.

Kim Davis

Kim Davis

NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Kim M. Davis, 54, Norfolk, will be conducted under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara