You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ruth Brown

Ruth Brown

NORFOLK — Services for Margaret Ruth “Ruthie” (Heim) Brown, 98, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Norfolk. The Rev. Jacqueline Perry will officiate. Burial will be at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at church.

Margaret Brown died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.

Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.

1922-2021

For the safety of all guests, we encourage masks. Refreshments will be served at the church following the internment. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

Ruth was born Dec. 27, 1922, to Walter Emerson and Viola Frances (DuFrane) Heim in Dawson. She grew up on the family farm outside of Dawson and graduated from Dawson High School in 1941. In 1945, she graduated from the University of Nebraska with a degree in home economics.

She taught home economics for a year at Gothenburg, then two years at Norfolk High School, when she met Jerry J. Brown, a lifelong Norfolk resident. They married on Aug. 7, 1948, in Lincoln. Their first son, James “Jimmy” Garrison, was born in Norfolk, and died tragically in 1953.

After Jerry’s service in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict, they settled in Norfolk, where Ruth was a homemaker in the truest sense of the word and where she made her home until her death.

Ruth was very active in the community, including community concerts, Delphian, PEO, Bridge Club and the First Congregational Church, which recently recognized her for 73 years of membership.

Ruth enjoyed gardening, sewing, entertaining and cooking, an attribute enjoyed by all who could partake.

Ruth loved her Southeast Nebraska heritage and was active in the Pennsylvania Colony of Nebraska, an organization devoted to recognition of her family of origin.

Most of all, Ruth loved and was devoted to her family. She not only exemplified how to live a good life, but also how to make the end-of-life journey with grace and love.

She is survived by her daughters, Janet Lane of Springdale, Ark., and Katherine (David) Dalton of Foley, Ala.; sons Richard Brown of Kearney and Douglas (Gail Korell) Brown; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Shirley (Neal) Pierce of Salem, Ore.; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Jerry; son James; parents; and her three brothers and their spouses.

The family wishes to express profound thanks and gratitude to the staff of St. Joseph’s Care Center and Faith Regional Hospice for the excellent compassionate care they provided our beloved mother.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the First Congregational church would be preferred.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Merlin Nixon

Merlin Nixon

DAVID CITY — Services for Merlin “Mert” Nixon, 80, David City, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City. The Rev. Charity Potter will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.

Roger Cutshall

Roger Cutshall

NORFOLK — Private services for Dr. Roger A. Cutshall, 98, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Ronald Temme

Ronald Temme

WAYNE — Services for Ronald A. Temme, 74, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Ronald Temme died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Jim Albers

Jim Albers

WEST POINT — Services for James “Jim” Albers, 90, West Point, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. James Albers died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.

James Albers

James Albers

WEST POINT — Services for James “Jim” Albers, 90, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Grace Lutheran Church in West Point. The Rev. Priscilla Hukki will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.

Gus Bentz

Gus Bentz

SPENCER — Services for Gus Bentz, 65, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Gus Bentz died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Jean Pelc

Jean Pelc

NORFOLK — Services for Jean Pelc, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Willis Schlote

Willis Schlote

NORFOLK — Services for Willis R. Schlote, 98, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Willis Schlote died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center.

Roger Eickhoff

Roger Eickhoff

HARTINGTON — Services for Roger Eickhoff, 76, Menifee, Calif., will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara