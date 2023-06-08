 Skip to main content
Ruth Bichlmeier

NORFOLK — Services for Ruth A. Bichlmeier, 97, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Ruth Bichlmeier died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

Richard Mandl

TILDEN — Services for Richard G. Mandl, 90, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Richard Mandl died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at his residence.

Victoria Ashker

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Victoria J. Ashker, 77, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 9, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Battle Creek.

Zula Salers

O’NEILL — Services for Zula Salers, 56, O’Neill, formerly of Hickory, Miss., were Thursday, June 8, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with the Rick Nolze officiating. Burial was in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Elsa Gloe

OSMOND — Services for Elsa Gloe, 88, Osmond, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. Elsa Gloe died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Edgewood Memory Care in Norfolk.

Lucile Masten

HARTINGTON — Lucile O. Masten, 98, Hartington, formerly of Crofton, died Sunday, June 4, 2023, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington. Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.

Darrell Doescher

WAYNE — Darrell D. Doescher, 81, Wayne, died Friday, June 2, 2023, at Wakefield Healthcare Center.

Linda Morris

CONCORD — Linda S. Morris, 74, Laurel, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at her residence.

Jesse Milligan

WAYNE — Services for Jesse C. Milligan, 81, Carroll, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll.

Russel Kind

WISNER — Services for Russel F. Kind, 86, Wisner, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 12, at the Wisner City Auditorium. Private burial with military honors will be in the Wisner Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

