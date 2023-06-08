NORFOLK — Services for Ruth A. Bichlmeier, 97, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Ruth Bichlmeier died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
TILDEN — Services for Richard G. Mandl, 90, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Richard Mandl died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at his residence.
BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Victoria J. Ashker, 77, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 9, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Battle Creek.
O’NEILL — Services for Zula Salers, 56, O’Neill, formerly of Hickory, Miss., were Thursday, June 8, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with the Rick Nolze officiating. Burial was in the O’Neill Cemetery.
OSMOND — Services for Elsa Gloe, 88, Osmond, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. Elsa Gloe died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Edgewood Memory Care in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Lucile O. Masten, 98, Hartington, formerly of Crofton, died Sunday, June 4, 2023, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington. Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.
WAYNE — Darrell D. Doescher, 81, Wayne, died Friday, June 2, 2023, at Wakefield Healthcare Center.
WAYNE — Services for Jesse C. Milligan, 81, Carroll, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll.
WISNER — Services for Russel F. Kind, 86, Wisner, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 12, at the Wisner City Auditorium. Private burial with military honors will be in the Wisner Cemetery.