Ruth Bichlmeier

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ruth A. Bichlmeier, 97, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate.

Visitation with family will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

Ruth Bichlmeier died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center.

1925-2023

Ruth truly valued education so much she donated her body to the Nebraska Anatomical Board for medical education to earn her “last degree.”

Ruth Ann was born Thursday, July 30, 1925, in Breslau to Ralph and Carrie (Holbrook) Dalton. She graduated from Osmond High School and attended Wayne State College to earn her teaching certificate. For two summers, Ruth worked at the Hastings Naval Ammunition Depot, one summer in laundry and the other with black powder.

In 1947, Ruth graduated from Norfolk Junior College after studying education. Over the years, she taught in Osmond, Oxford, Mascot, Kearney, Randolph, O’Neill and Norfolk. In 1994, she was awarded Northeast Community College ELS Volunteer of the Year. Ruth served as secretary for her church women’s ministry.

On Jan. 3, 1952, Ruth married Joseph Bichlmeier in Osmond. They met while Joe was photographing a wedding. The couple moved to Norfolk in 1953.

She enjoyed gardening, canning, cake decorating, sewing and crosswords. Ruth loved spending time with friends at dances and card parties. Ruth enjoyed music and attending the community concerts at the Johnny Carson Theater. She was an avid reader and would read 100 books per year.

In retirement, Ruth and Joe traveled extensively visiting 48 states. Ruth enjoyed making cookies or toast for her grandchildren when they came to visit her. Following every meal, she loved a scoop of homemade ice cream in her special ice cream cups. Ruth enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Every Easter for an Easter Egg Hunt, she made Easter baskets for everyone. After the Easter Egg Hunt, the family would then have a friendly kite flying contest.

She is survived by her children, Kerijo Hansen of Stanton, R.J. (Lynne) Bichlmeier of Neligh, Paul (Connie) Bichlmeier of Norfolk and Mari (Mike) Abler of Norfolk; 11 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great -grandchildren; and sister Jacque (Joy) Dughman of Lincoln.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Joe; son-in-law Landon Hansen; and great-grandson Niall Hansen.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

