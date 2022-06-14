NELIGH — Services for Ruth Ann Rodgers, 72, of Neligh will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh with the Rev. Peter Sample officiating. Burial will be in the Clearwater Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater.
Ruth Ann Rodgers died Friday, June 10, 2022, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
1949-2022
Ruth Ann Rodgers was born on Dec. 21, 1949, to Bob and Gyva (Ziegenbein) Rodgers northwest of Neligh. She grew up on the farm and attended country school until the eighth grade, and graduated from Neligh High School with the Class of 1968. She continued her education at Lincoln School of Commerce for a one year in the accounting program. She then worked at Pepsi in the accounting department for eight years in Lincoln. She then moved to Maranatha Bible Camp in Maxwell where she worked for over 35 years.
In her years at camp she had countless friends and several dear friends that became family throughout the years. She loved her life at the camp and also loved packing up the car and driving home to the same farm she was born on. She would visit often and spend her time visiting with family and playing games with her many nieces and nephews, and in most recent years her great-great-nieces and -nephews.
Ruth Ann was very dedicated to her faith up until her last day on Earth. Ruth Ann was very active in spreading her love and knowledge for the Lord by working in the daycare for her congregation in North Platte, and she enjoyed attending Bible studies and services or any kind of fellowship.
Upon her retirement from camp, she moved to Neligh in 2012 to be close to family. After returning, she began working at Morrisons Farms in bookkeeping and also joined the crew at the Neligh Senior Center where she proudly worked taking care of the books, fundraising and advertising.
She was a lover of all sports and she never missed a Husker volleyball match — if it wasn’t on TV she would find a way to listen live. She enjoyed being close to her family and hosting small family get-togethers at her home. When able, she could always be found in the front row at all school and sporting events for her greats and great-greats.
Ruth Ann was a member of Calvary Bible Church in Neligh where she continued to spread her faith by participating in activities for the youth and adults. She also kept books for the church.
She is survived by her father, Bob Rodgers of Neligh; brother Roy and Betty Rodgers of Clearwater; sister-in-law Eva Quail of Miller; many nieces and nephews; and Bill Ziegenbein.
