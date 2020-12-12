Russell Stevens

Russell D. Stevens, 79, formerly of Norfolk, died Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Lincoln.
1941-2020
Russell D. Stevens was born Feb. 27, 1941, in Cotesfield, to Raymond and Lois (Boilesen) Stevens. He graduated from Scotia High school in 1959 and attended Norfolk Junior College and Kearney State College, where he majored in business. He also met the love of his life there, Sally Schroer. They were married May 31, 1964, at Kearney United Methodist Church. They had two children, Raejean Marie and Chad Russell.
He grew up on a farm and always liked the outdoors. He enjoyed playing softball with his father and was a three-sport athlete. Later in life, he enjoyed collecting 1000s of pens, camping at Branched Oak and Conestoga Lake, and tinkering and repairing various items on his “honey-do” list. He especially loved spending quality time with his family and attending various events for his grand and great-grandchildren.
Russell was always supportive of his spouse’s and children’s endeavors, and always adapted to the changes of his dynamic family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Steven Arends; sister-in-law and spouse, Sandra and Josef Huber.
He is survived by his spouse, Sally Stevens; daughter, Raejean Smith (Shawn); son, Chad Stevens (Susan); two sisters, Leila Johnson (Richard) and Jeanne Arends; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
